Peter Levine's New Play, APPLE, TABLE, PENNY, Headlines Emerging Artists Theatre's New Work Series

Peter Levine's humorous and poignant new play, APPLE, TABLE, PENNY, will headline Emerging Artist Theatre's Fall New Work Series. The limited run will play October 3 - 13 at TADA Theater and is directed by Jennifer Tuttle.

Emerging Artists Theatre previously produced Levine's one-act The Gipper and his full-length play, The Kitchen Table, which was originally developed at the Drama Bookshop with the help of Anthony Veneziale (co-founder of FreeStyle Love Supreme, along with Thomas Kail and Lin-Manuel Miranda). Levine has been a company member of Emerging Artist Theatre since 2003.

Max Gelman, a frustrated Borscht Belt comedian, often neglected his roles as husband and father to follow his dream. But now something's wrong. He's been acting strangely and his wife and children are concerned. So is he. Complete with jokes, the occasional song, and a cast of characters that includes Carmen Miranda and Jackie Gleason, APPLE, TABLE, PENNY showcases generational struggles, the special love between a grandfather and his granddaughter, and coming to terms with the inevitable that awaits us all.

The cast features Abraham McNeil Adams (A Christmas Carol/A Contemporary Theatre), Jerry Ferris (Holy Child/Roy Arias), Peter Levine (The Madwoman of Chaillot/Neighborhood Playhouse), Leslie Lynn Meeker (NEXT FALL/Stomping Grounds Theatre Company), Vivian Meisner (Illegal Helpers/Austrian Cultural Center NY), Laura Sametz (New Amsterdam/NBC) and Paula Shtein (The Wall/The National Yiddish Theatre).

The creative team includes lighting design by Brian Aldous, costume design by Joey Kovach and stage management by Emily Stine.

Performances take place at TADA Theatre, 15 W 28th Street (between Broadway & 5th Ave.), 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001. Subways: R/W to 28th street, B/D/F/M/N/Q to 34th street, F to 23rd street.

Tickets are $20 and are available at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4330947 or 1-800-838-3006, or at the box office the night of the performance. Running time: 95 minutes.





