Personal Pizza Party To Present THE OVEN Reading Series

The reading series takes place on July 12 and 19

By: Jul. 02, 2023

Personal Pizza Party To Present THE OVEN Reading Series

Personal Pizza Party has announced that their first annual Writers' Kitchen cohort will present a reading series to showcase the work developed by the cohort during their eight-week meeting period at TheatreLab (357 W 36th St, New York, NY) on July 12 and 19 at 7:00pm. The Oven will showcase the writing of Iz Gonzalez, Mollie Gordon, Alexandra Haddad, Lee Melillo, Peter Vazquez, and Marcus Scott, with each writer presenting a new short play or film script. Tickets start at $5, and are Click Here.

On July 12, the Oven will feature Gonzalez's Magical Girls Deserve Breaks Too, directed by Alexandra Haddad; Gordon's untitled fanfiction play :).pdf, directed by Lee Melillo; and Vazquez's The Wonderful Misadventures of Steve Willy, directed by Ethan Peña Mock.

On July 19, the Oven will feature Haddad's Helen in Her Homeland, directed by Kana Seiki; Melillo's The Fairy Ring, directed by Ethan Peña Mock; and Scott's The Redshirts, co-directed by Anna Mayo and Cora Therber.

To learn more about the Oven and the writers involved, check out this page on Personal Pizza Party's website.

The readings are meant to serve as a celebration of the writers' work, as well as provide an opportunity for the writers to hear their work read aloud in front of an audience to assist in further development of the pieces. The Writers' Kitchen aims to be a deeply collaborative, non-hierarchical, and supportive community for writers of various disciplines to work and play. To see this mission at work, you can purchase tickets to one or both of the Oven presentations Click Here.

Personal Pizza Party (3P) is an NYC-based production company founded in 2023 by Christian Caro, Lee Melillo, and Ethan Peña Mock, with the goal of providing whatever ingredients their artists need to cook up the projects they're hungry for, and to cultivate collaborative, community-based spaces for these projects to thrive. Led by their core tenants of honesty, irreverence, and fun, 3P aims to develop platforms to showcase work that tells a diverse array of untold stories by young artists throughout the city. To learn more about 3P and their work, visit personalpizzaparty.org.




Recommended For You