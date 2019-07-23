Penelope Deen and Emma Freeman Star in OCEANBORN: A NEW MUSICAL

Rave Theatre Festival, at Teatro SEA, presents Oceanborn. Oceanborn was created New through the collaboration of two teenage women, a composer and playwright, writing of the mythic female heroes of ages past. The youngest duo on the New York Theatre scene, Cameron & Smith's work is the voice of a new generation.



Time and time again, Broadway has shown us that women make excellent "romantic interests". What haven't we seen? A teenage girl made Warrior King. Until Now.

In a new musical written by two teenage girls, the sisterhood of Frozen meets the adventure of the high seas, where Eira, a viking warrior, is fighting to take her spot as the next ruler. Her plans of battling her way to the throne seem to be going well until she is injured and left for dead on enemy shores. The only girl who can save her? Finn, whose sister she just killed.

In August, the story that has sparked a rabid online fan-base (in the realm of "Be More Chill") comes to New York, bringing the story of two girls coming of age in a world that doesn't believe they can rule. Come and hear the story of an unlikely friendship that sparked a movement.

Cast includes: Penelope Deen, Emma Freeman, Clair Rachel Howell, Jacob Moskovitz, Henry Ratliff, Bianca Aranda, Michael Floriano, Manatsu Tanaka, Luisa Tascone, and Madelyn Paterna. Oceanborn: A New Musical premieres at the Teatro SEA (107 Suffolk St) on August 10th, 4:30pm. Tickets are $25-$35. Tickets and information are available at www.ravetheatrefestival.com.

Mhairi Cameron began composing on her walks to the 2nd grade bus stop, finishing her first album at sixteen. Oceanborn is her first score, influenced by her work in musical theater and Scottish mother's obsession with folk music. She is an awarded performer, singer, professional actress in television, novelist, and nationally awarded poet. She attends Oxford University. She is eighteen.

Morgan Smith, bookwriter, is a novelist, playwright, and poet whose writings have been published in the US and internationally, winning over 20 national awards. They are the youngest playwright to have 2 off-broadway pieces running in one season. They work as an intern for the Trans Lab, and run a non-profit devoted to queer youth in theatre. They are studying to become a lawyer, concentrating on immigration law and doing pro-bono work for the queer community. They have studied at Bryn Mawr, Juilliard, and NYU. They are 20.





