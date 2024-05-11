Brick Aux to Present Reading of MAX'S HOUSE in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brick Aux will present Max's House: A Reading on Friday June 7 and Saturday June 8, 2024 at 7:30pm at Brick Aux - 628 Metropolitan Ave.

Max's House is a musical puppet show about reconnecting with the childlike joy of art making and how incredibly difficult that can be.

It follows Max, has broken up with his singing and dancing and so he'll never be in a musical ever again (something that he had always wanted to do). But when his singing and dancing is mysteriously kidnapped, he has to set off on an adventure to rescue them. Along the way he gets help from the many kooky characters living in Max's House such as Listy the singing list, a rhinoceros that lives in his bathtub, and a flirty pole dancing pole named Polenelope. Will Max find his singing and dancing? Will he find the joy in making art again? Will the ADHD Goblins make him to distracted to do any of that? You'll have to stop by Max's House to find out!

