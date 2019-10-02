Partial Comfort Extends World Premiere of Opioid Love Story NOTHING GOLD CAN STAY

With strong advance sales and great pre-opening buzz, Partial Comfort Productions announcing added performances of the World Premiere of NOTHING GOLD CAN STAY by Chad Beckim. Directed by Shelley Butler, previews begin October 1 at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at The A.R.T./New York Theatres. Opening night is slated for October 8.



Clay and Jess have big dreams: college, refuge from the cold Maine winters, and a permanent escape from the paycheck-to-paycheck, rent-a-center furniture lifestyle of their parents. When Jess finds herself temporarily stuck behind and at odds with her stepfather, she moves in with Clay's mom and begrudgingly takes a job at the local chicken farm. Meanwhile Clay heads off to college, counting down the days to his return, desperate to avoid the destiny of his geography. NOTHING GOLD CAN STAY is love story for the opioid era.



NOTHING GOLD CAN STAY stars Mary Bacon (Tom Stoppard's Rock n Roll on Broadway, Women Without Men at The Mint, Charles Busch's The Tribute Artist, Eccentricities of a Nightingale with TACT, Giant at The Public), Adrienne Rose Bengtsson (Wilderness with En Garde Arts), Peter Mark Kendall (Six Degrees of Separation on Broadway, The Harvest at LCT3, Mercury Fur with New Group), Talene Monahon (Log Cabin at Playwrights Horizons, Bobbie Clearly at Roundabout, The Government Inspector), and Micheal Richardson (son of Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson, in his stage debut). The production team includes Jason Simms (sets), Karen Spahn (lighting), Sinan Refik Zafar (sound), Whitney Locher (costumes), and Lindsay Kipnis (stage manager).

NOTHING GOLD CAN STAY will now run through October 26 on a new playing schedule: Tuesday - Saturday at 8:00pm with 3pm Saturday matinees on October 19 & 26. The Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at The A.R.T./New York Theatres is located at 502 West 53rd Street (off 10th Avenue). Tickets are $20, available at 866-811-4111 or www.PartialComfort.org.





