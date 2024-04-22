PLANO Comes To Wagner College Theatre Stage One

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Plano is a city in Texas...or an existential state of being... or a curse. In this wonderfully unsettling, screwball comedy we meet three sisters on a porch in Dallas, each suffering from their own problems. As time and circumstances slip and swirl around them, at the center of the storm remains three sisters sharing their memories and nightmares. Directed by Tony Award-Winner and Wagner College Professor Michele Pawk, PLANO is an unexpected exploration of life, relationships, and time.

When asked what the audience should expect from PLANO, Riku Toyohara who plays Steve says to not come in with any preconceived notions. Instead, "[it's] really just about living moment to moment with the characters that you see on stage and following them as they're struggling, trying to figure out how to solve all these issues in their lives."

Playwright Will Arbery is an American playwright, screenwriter and TV writer, known for his plays Heroes of the Fourth Turning, Plano, and Evanston Salt Costs Climbing. Heroes of the Fourth Turning was a finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and will be presented in Wagner College Theatre's Stage One venue next May as part of the 2024-25 season.

PERFORMANCES

May 2, 3 & 4 at 7:30PM and May 4 & 5 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Stage One.

Theatre patrons are welcome to park in the Tiers Lot Visitor Parking and the Stadium Parking Lot. To find the Wagner College Main Entrance with a GPS, use 631 Howard Ave, Staten Island, NY.

THE COMPANY

Director Michele Pawk, Assistant Director Maria-Ioana Andrei, Stage Manager Parker Castro, Scenic Designer Selina Amargo, Lighting Designer Austin Werner, Costume Designer Simon Brewster, Sound Designer Tyler Siegel, Hair and Makeup Designer Josh Thau, Production Manager Vicki Neal, Technical Director Brian T. Sharron. The cast includes: Sadie Corley, Gianna Marini, Grace Beaudet, Maggie Cantwell, Emily Durkin, Abby Smook, Alexa Santiago, Moya Williams, Riku Toyohara, Rareş Damşa, Nick Nuñez, and Shane De Lacy.

TICKETING

For more information and tickets please contact the box office at 718-390-3259 and boxoffice@wagner.edu or visit https://wagner.edu/performing-arts/. The Box Office is open 12:00PM - 4:00PM Monday through Friday and one hour before every performance. Tickets are $10 plus a $2 service fee.