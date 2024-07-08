PALATABLE GAY ROBOT Comes to the Triad Theater This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Palatable Gay Robot with Stephen Brower and special guests comes to the Triad Theater this month.

Meet HumaVibe's latest device, Billie Bowtie. He's programmed to be the perfect performer, Billie must ride the line between palatable and personal - gay, but not too gay! As he navigates his sentience amidst growing pressure from the Moderator, Billie glitches through standup, characters, song, dance, and storytelling.

A laugh-out-loud comedy with a meta twist, Palatable Gay Robot is equal parts playful and thought-provoking. Broadway actor and comedian, Stephen Brower, will leave you feeling joyful, inspired, and a bit more sentient.



The show features a special guest moderator. Past moderators have included Jackie Hoffman, Beth Leavel & Noma Dumezweni.

Featuring: Stephen Brower (Lempicka) Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Directed by: Zachary Prince (Mother Play)

When: July 20th & 22nd - 7pm Doors / 7:30pm Show

Where: The Triad Theater (158 W 72nd St.) $20

ABOUT STEPHEN:

Stephen Brower (writer/performer) is a NYC-based actor, writer, and comedian. He’s currently on Broadway playing a handful of characters in the new, original musical Lempicka (dir. Rachel Chavkin). As a standup, he’s hosted and headlined shows (usually gay ones) in and around New York. Online, Stephen is well-known for his short, quippy videos about inanimate objects and if he would date them. He has over 400K followers Which is less than Oprah, but still pretty good.)

