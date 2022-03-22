Out Of The Box Theatre Company to Present THE CEMETERY CLUB By Ivan Menchell

Out of the Box Theatre Company will continue its 2021-22 season with an Actors' Equity Association-approved showcase production of the contemporary classic The Cemetery Club by Ivan Menchell, April 7-10. The live, in-person performances will take place at the Bernie Wohl Center, 647 Columbus Avenue (between 91st and 92nd Streets), New York, N.Y. Tickets are $25 and $20 (seniors and students) and can be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/62199.

The Cemetery Club tells the story of three Jewish widows who accompany one another once a month to a local cemetery in Forest Hills, Queens, where their husbands are buried. When the ladies run into Sam, a local butcher visiting his wife's grave at the same cemetery, a romance seems to be in the making as Ida and Sam fall for each other. Ida's two friends and fellow "club members" don't support Ida's romance with Sam, complicating things a bit.

"The Cemetery Club has a lot of insight on the true meaning of friendship," said Jennifer Sherron Stock, director of the production. "It's a play about love, loss and renewal. The Cemetery Club is both funny and moving, encouraging us to dwell in possibilities. It shows us how friendship helps us to move forward and explore all that life can offer - at any age."

The Cemetery Club will be performed five times only and the Sunday performance will feature ASL interpretation:

Thursday, April 7 at 7 pm EDT

Friday, April 8 at 7 pm EDT

Saturday, April 9 at 2 pm EDT

Saturday, April 9 at 7 pm EDT

Sunday, April 10 at 2 pm EDT

The cast includes Amelia V. Anderson, Susanne Brinnitzer, Georgia Buchanan*, Susan Case*, and Wayne Joseph*. The production is directed by SDC member Jennifer Sherron Stock. Michelle Guiot is the stage manager. Costumes are by Katherine Roberson, with sound design by Zachary Dornfeld, lighting design by Chris D'Angelo, and scenic design by Juliana Acevedo. The production team is Halina Malinowski, Lin Snider and Kelly Gilmore. *Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

The mission of Out of the Box Theatre Company, a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization, is to feature working professionals at their peak and in their prime: seasoned actors, directors and designers primarily past 50 years of age, and to present new interpretations of period plays and contemporary classics: works written in the last century and earlier. Out of the Box also distributes free tickets to senior citizens through various NY-area senior centers. More information about the company, including previous and future productions, can be found at OutOfTheBoxTheatre.com. The Cemetery Club is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals in arrangement with Samuel French Inc. ConcordTheatricals.com.