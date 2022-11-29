One Year Lease Theater Company's World Premiere of DEAD + ALIVE Begins Tonight

One Year Lease Theater Company's world premiere of DEAD + ALIVE begins previews tonight. Conceived by Helen Hayes and Edinburgh Stage Award winner Richard Saudek, DEAD + ALIVE is co-directed by Pher [sic] and Saudek, with original live music by Benjamin Domask-Ruh.

Dark, whimsical and inspired by death (and clowning), DEAD + ALIVE follows a devoted clown duo (performed by Helen Hayes winner Richard Saudek and Dana Dailey) as one clown mourns their partner's death while trying to keep their soul from escaping to run amok as a dybbuk. Set to live music, Jewish burial rituals meet classic vaudevillian clown routines in this delightfully funny and deeply moving show about partnership, loss and the difficult realization that the show--just like life--must go on.

The production team includes Driscoll Otto (Lighting Design), Drama Desk Award nominee Brendan Aanes (Sound Design), Elena Brocade (Costume Design) and Christina M. Woolard (Production Stage Manager).

DEAD + ALIVE runs November 29 - December 10, 2022 in a limited engagement at the Connelly Theater (220 East 4th St.) in New York City. Opening night is December 1.

Performances are Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 5pm. Running time is 60 minutes. Tickets are $25.

DEAD + ALIVE is suitable for adults and theater savvy kids ages 12 and up. Parental discretion is advised due to dark themes of death, grief and the embodiment of the undead.

For more info and to purchase tickets go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211856®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.richardsaudek.net%2Fdead--alive.html?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Check out the DEAD + ALIVE video trailer at https://youtu.be/PkQdWHjNF3s

Photo Credit: John Behlmann