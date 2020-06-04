One-Stop Musical Shopping Returns This Summer With SINGNASIUM

Jump into the pool of SINGNASIUM'S summer online classes. Train with some of New York's best teaching artists and sing your story, expand your repertoire, or learn a new style!

The Singnasium family of teaching artists represents some of the best in their respective fields. Grammy Award-winning songwriter Julie Gold (From a Distance); Tony Award nominee Sharon McNight (Starmites); and multi-award-winning Broadway, recording and cabaret star Karen Mason (Sunset Boulevard, Mama Mia, And The World Goes 'Round) offer new classes, joining current Singnasium teaching artists Gabrielle Stravelli, Kristine Zbornik, Brad Simmons, Michael Holland, Carmen Cancél, Ted Stafford and Lennie Watts. Also joining with new offerings this summer are Joshua Zecher-Ross, Lisa Asher, and Ashton Corey.

Register for simmer classes HERE


