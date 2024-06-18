On The Quays Announces PLAY & A PINT This Monday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On June 24th, On The Quays, in association with Sir Henry's, will be kicking off a new play reading event - Play & a Pint. Play & a Pint is a series where guests can enjoy staged readings ranging from classic favorites to brand-new works with a refreshing drink in hand.

On The Quays will be starting the series with STOP/OVER, by Gary Duggan, originally presented at The Dublin Fringe Festival in 2018. Directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey.

Desire, excess, jealousy, regret, passion and pain; an explosion of messy emotions and memories erupt when a young, queer, Irish couple reunite for 24 hours in New York City. Journey with them from cafe to club to gallery, through bedrooms, bathrooms, subway stations, dreams and hallucinations. From award-winning writer Gary Duggan, STOP/OVER challenges you to reinvent your past, and live for the present - the future's gonna smack you soon enough! A poetic duologue between an Irish couple who reunite in NYC in the late 90s, and using overlapping voices, the play examines misunderstood signals and how invented fantasies often intermingle with faulty memories to create a fractured image of a relationship. Their reunion is a chaotic and revealing travelog of excess and exploration as moods shift from romantic to reckless, from comedic to tense to melancholic.

Play & a Pint will be taking place on Monday, June 24th. Doors open 7:30pm, performance at 8:00pm, at Sir Henry's Bar (795 8th Ave).

Featuring performances by Owen Laheen (Mutt, Translations & Belfast Girls) and Aida Leventaki (BOOZE, Lysistrata Jones).

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/play-a-pint-stopover-tickets-920837779587

Sir Henry's Bar: https://sirhenrysnyc.com/

On The Quays: https://www.onthequays.com

