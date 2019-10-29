OTHER THAN WE Adds Talkbacks At La MaMa ETC

La MaMa in association with the Obie award-winning Theatre Three Collaborative's upcoming production of Karen Malpede's cli-fi fable, Other Than We will be presenting three interactive post-show discussions with notable guests who are experts in the fields of eco-art, climate science, consciousness and sexuality.

Other Than We, a futuristic cli-fi adventure in which three scientists and a linguist, living post-Deluge, attempt to create a new species to save life on earth, will play a two-week limited engagement at The Downstairs at La MaMa (66 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003). Performances begin Thursday, November 21st and continue through Sunday, December 1st, 2019. Opening Night is Saturday, Nov 23rd at 7:00pm. $25 tickets at http://lamama.org/other-than-we/.

After the first performance, on November 21 two accomplished eco-artists, Alexandra Chang and Mary Ting, will lead a conversation on EcoArt: why & what. November 25 will welcome Andrew Revkin, Founding Director, Initiative on Communication & Sustainability, The Earth Institute, Columbia University, plus one of his colleagues for a discussion on Climate Crisis, Culture Crisis. The final talk, on November 29 will welcome Lise Weil, editor of the ecofeminist journal Dark Matter: Women Witnessing and Britta Love, a a somatic sex educator and writer on consciousness--about The Hard Problems: consciousness (& sex).

Theater and art, as a means of fostering conscious awareness and the changes in consciousness called upon by the climate, refugee and other crises, is an important component of the work. Malpede expresses, "I wrote most of Other Than We at night and early morning in the months following Trump's election. In part, a debate about the origins of consciousness, "from a glob of flesh thought, think of that", in main a thriller about creation of a post-Homo sapiens species, Other Than We is preternatural, outside the known order of things. Its final transformative moment represents, simultaneously, the death of Homo sapiens as we know them and the dawn of a new interspecies' consciousness."

Tickets are $25 ($20 Students) and are now available online at http://lamama.org/other-than-we/ or by calling 212-352-3101. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the venue 30 minutes prior to show time. Website: www.theaterthreecollaborative.org/other-than-we or http://lamama.org/other-than-we/







