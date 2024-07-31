ORION AND THE GOATMAN To Premiere At The Flea Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ice Berg Productions and Brayden Bambino are presenting Will Murdock's new play, ORION AND THE GOATMAN, at the Flea Theater for ten performances from August 9 to August 17, 2024.

ORION AND THE GOATMAN is an intimate campfire story brought to life. Two half-brothers, Luke and Logan, embark on their annual camping trip, a tradition they usually shared with their father. This year, the trip takes on a poignant purpose: to scatter their father's ashes. As they grapple with honoring their father's memory and confront the strains in their own relationship, a surprise visit from a terrifying figure compels them to unite through ritual, vulnerability, and a touch of celestial magic.

The cast features Brayden Bambino (O'Neill's Almost Famous) and Will Gallacher (The Woodsman). The production is directed by Noah Eisenberg (Elegies: A Song Cycle, Songs From an Unmade Bed), with a creative team that includes lighting design by Ethan Feil (Cafe Americano), set, prop, and puppet design by Rose Goodman (Blue Man Group, La Mama), puppet direction by Will Gallacher, and sound design by Ryan O'Dea. Sarah Jones (QUINCE) serves as the Production Stage Manager. ORION AND THE GOATMAN is being presented as an Equity Approved Showcase.

The Flea Theater is located at 20 Thomas Street, New York, NY 10007. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/orion-and-the-goatman-tickets-949357653297?aff=erelexpmlt.

