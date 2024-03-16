ON CATS AND DOGS AND OTHER FAMILY REVELATIONS to Play 2024 New York City Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For a limited time only, independent artist Ella Veres will present On Cats and Dogs and Other Family Revelations. The production is part of the 2024 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at the 14Y Theater (344 E. 14th St, New York, NY 10003) with performances on April 8 (7:40pm), April 15 (7:40pm), April 16 (5:30pm), and April 21 (1:30pm). The show will also be streamed online. Tickets (sliding scale to $25) are available for advance purchase at the button below. The performance will run approximately one hour. Each show is a different iteration.

On Cats and Dogs and Other Family Revelations wraps big ideas in focused stories about Ella's pets, offering glimpses of her human family and life in her place of birth, Transylvania, Romania. With her dark humor and heart, Ella takes audiences from her childhood under communist rule, to her present quirky experiences in East Harlem, using her dog and cat as reference points.

The cast will feature Ella Veres and her companion dog, Pandele. Rosamunda, her cat, was asked to perform but declined. She'd rather lounge under the sofa than be in the limelight.

“Being from Transylvania, is expected of me to be creepy, so I oblige, from time to time, albeit not in Hollywoody style,” said Ella Veres, lead performer and director of On Cats and Dogs and Other Family Revelations. “The war in Ukraine riled my memories up, and urged me to point out how much there is to lose.”

Ella Veres is an independent performer and writer who has been active in the New York City cultural community since 2001. Her work has been presented at the Immigrant Theater Festival, Galapagos Art Space, Manhattan Theater Source, IWAS,The Field, Theater for the New City, The Moth, Stage Left, Bowery Poetry Club, Chashama, and her present incubator, Fountain House Gallery. For several years she focused on her visual art, but in 2022, serendipity made her act in Stories From My Mother at the Theater for the New City, and thus reminded her how lovely it is to be in front of a live audience. Her current solo storytelling show, On Cats and Dogs and Other Family Revelations, was shaped during her 2023 Fountain House Gallery summer residency on Governors Island and in Adam Wade's Magnet Theater Solo Workshop.

www.ellaveres.com www.catdogrevelations.com

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theater festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented.



Photo Credit: Miguel Garzón Martínez at @miguelgarzonmar