NuWorks Summer Festival At Nubox Theater Presents Finalist Play DROPPING THE HANDKERCHIEF

The NuWorks Summer Festival is thrilled to announce that "Dropping the Handkerchief," written by Kendra Augustin and directed by Chrissy Sheehan, has advanced to the final round of the festival's competition. This elegant Victorian-era romance, featuring Lori Kovacevich and Joe Staton, will be performed at Nubox Theater in Hell's Kitchen on August 24th at 8 PM and August 25th at 2 PM.

As part of the NuWorks Festival, which showcases innovative and diverse voices in theater, "Dropping the Handkerchief" has captivated audiences, securing its place among the top six finalists. The competition is fierce, with audience members voting on the best overall play, best director, best script, and two best actors. The winners will be determined by a majority vote, adding an exciting layer of anticipation to this final stage of the festival.

About the Play:

Set against the backdrop of the elegant Victorian era, "Dropping the Handkerchief" tells the story of a man, Nathaniel Woods, professing his love for Letitia, a woman who has been subtly communicating her affections through the delicate language of her handkerchief and fan. This romantic interplay of signals and emotions is brought to life by director Chrissy Sheehan, whose deft touch adds period authenticity and heartfelt expression to the narrative.

Tickets are available at https://desotellestudio-series.ticketleap.com/nuworksfestival/?fbclid=IwY2xjawEx68dleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHQcdgWm6joM-yJUVSmW6qMtMCL9uEvNXj8tEobCiIBO0a-AfSK7QcUfOBg_aem_qi-LqWpOouFz6lIkniQCzQ.

