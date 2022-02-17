New Scripted Podcast THE OLD PEOPLE'S CHANNEL to Premiere Next Week

The OPC - short for The Old People's Channel- an original scripted podcast series focusing on ageism, created and written by Richard Curtis, has completed production with a cast of 30 and will debut next week on Thursday, February 24th, available on all streaming platforms.

Listen to the trailer below!



Season One of The OPC introduces Bernard Bentlee, a wealthy octogenarian who has invested his fortune, and his family's inheritance, in a risky new media venture. Is he living a pipe dream and destroying his family's future, as his daughter Annette accuses? Or is he a genius whose vision bridges the generation gap, fully supported by his Gen Z granddaughters?



A modern twist on the classic radio play format, The OPC is equal parts comedy and heart. Easy to binge and hard to forget, this is one podcast that will leave you wanting more. (And more is on the way: a second season is being scripted.)



The OPC is a Mozine Productions podcast, created and written by executive producer Richard Curtis and produced and directed by Megan Simard, with technical production, sound design, and music by Steve Mecca.



The cast of The OPC features Loni Ackerman, Opal Besson, Victoria Bundonis, Joe Cosentino, Peter Dichter, Dianna Dudley, Todd Faulkner, Kerry Frances, David Gibson, Nicole Greevy, Cary Hite, Shonita Joshi, Jamie Lee Kearns, Bunny Levine, Todd Lewis, Hilary Mann, Sevans Martinez, Steve Mecca, Kris Paredes, Marina Re, Merritt Reid, Peter Reznikoff, Richard Sacher, Megan Simard, Dick Terhune, Dan Truman, Jenne Vath, and Dathan B. Williams.



"I created The OPC not just for an older audience but a younger one as well. For, as our hero Bernard Bentlee says, 'young people are old people in training'. The most gratifying response to the series has come from the young actors, who told me that The OPC brought them closer to their grandparents and other elderly people," says author Richard Curtis. "I think you'll recognize and enjoy many of the characters young, old, and middle-aged that you meet in The OPC. Indeed, maybe you'll come away agreeing with me that the aged are society's most precious resource."



"When Richard first told me about his idea for The OPC, I knew that I had to do whatever I could to get this project off the ground," says director Megan Simard. "We're living in an era of major social transition, and The OPC depicts our generational differences with so much authenticity and honesty that I am certain it will appeal to a broad audience. There's something for everyone in this show! Directing The OPC has been a thrill and I cannot wait for our listeners to hear the stellar cast of thirty voice actors who worked so hard to bring Richard's script to life."



"Since the beginning of our journey with The OPC, I've just begun to understand the nuances of what it truly means to be 'old' in America - and that it's far more complicated than I ever imagined," says technical producer and sound engineer Steve Mecca. "Working on this show has given me a new sense of purpose; and that is to help open the eyes of younger generations so that everyone can find a new sense of respect for our more experienced citizens, and for the next in line to feel just a little better about growing old in America."



Additional information is available via TheOldPeoplesChannel.com.