New Plays For Young Audiences to Present THE WITCH OF BOGGY DEPOT in June

FREE rehearsed readings are on Saturday, June 17 at 7pm and Sunday, June 18 at 2pm.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
The Assembly Expands The Deceleration Lab Photo 2 The Assembly Expands The Deceleration Lab
Carolina de' Castiglioni Will Lead Reading Of SYRMA directed by Lizzy Fruehling At The Cen Photo 3 Carolina de' Castiglioni Will Lead Reading Of SYRMA directed by Lizzy Fruehling At The Center for Italian Modern Art
ON THE FLY 2023: THEN & NOW to be Presented at The Actors Studio This Weekend Photo 4 ON THE FLY 2023: THEN & NOW to be Presented at The Actors Studio This Weekend

ON THE FLY 2023: THEN & NOW to be Presented at The Actors Studio This Weekend

NYU Steinhardt's New Plays for Young Audiences will celebrate its 25th season of TYA new play development in the historical Provincetown Playhouse. Each week of the series culminates in two rehearsed readings of these new works. The second week of the series is a comic fantasy.

The Witch of Boggy Depot by Alan Kilpatrick. Jake Hart directs. Best enjoyed by ages 11-15. FREE rehearsed readings are on Saturday, June 17 at 7pm and Sunday, June 18 at 2pm, at the Provincetown Playhouse (133 MacDougal St.). The box office will open one hour before each reading. With the exception of reserved seats for the artistic teams, seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Click Here for more information.

Synopsis: In this comic fantasy, a Choctaw elder, recounts a hair-raising event from her childhood in turn of century Oklahoma. It seems that Lois "Rainy" Ishcomer, when she was nine years old, heroically saved her sister from the machinations of a mysterious witch who was threatening the inhabitants of Boggy Depot. With the help of Dr. Quack, a Medicine Show barker, the little girl was able to discover the evil doer in their community then devise a plan to destroy this supernatural menace.

New Plays for Young Audiences is supported by The Nancy and Lowell Swortzell Permanent Fund in Educational Theatre and with thanks to NYU Steinhardt's Department of Music and Performing Arts Professions.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

Obie Award-winning Harlem9 Reveals Playwrights For Their 12th Annual 48 HOURS IN…H Photo
Obie Award-winning Harlem9 Reveals Playwrights For Their 12th Annual 48 HOURS IN…HARLEM Festival

Harlem9, the producing collective responsible for the OBIE Award-Winning “48Hours in…Harlem”, “48Hours in…El Bronx”, “48Hours in…Detroit”, “48Hours in…Dallas,” and “48Hours in…Holy Ground”, returns to The National Dance Institute, where the 12th Annual Festival will be held.

PATTY Returns to the Vino Theatre Photo
PATTY Returns to the Vino Theatre

The beloved production “Patty”—inspired by the real-life experiences of celebrated American novelist Patricia Highsmith—will return to the stage for a limited engagement this month, with a trio of performances set at the Vino Theater following a sold-out run in March 2023. 

P.H. Lin Returns With A Reading Of THE HAPPIER TRAIL In CreateTheaters New Works Festival Photo
P.H. Lin Returns With A Reading Of THE HAPPIER TRAIL In CreateTheater's New Works Festival

THE HAPPIER TRAIL, a new play by P.H. Lin, will be having an industry reading on May 30th & May 31st at 7pm on Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, NYC. Steve Marsh will direct the reading as part of the CreateTheater New Works Festival, co-produced by Prism Stage Company.

LIC Arts Open Festival and Open Studios To Return After 3-Year Hiatus Photo
LIC Arts Open Festival and Open Studios To Return After 3-Year Hiatus

The LIC Arts Open Festival and Open Studios will return to Long Island City for its 10th annual event on May 17 - 21, 2023.


More Hot Stories For You

DON'T CALL US EMERGING: A SONGWRITERS CONCERT to Take Place at The Kraine TheatreDON'T CALL US EMERGING: A SONGWRITERS CONCERT to Take Place at The Kraine Theatre
RONJA THE ROBBERS' DAUGHTER to Have New York Premiere at The Swedish Seamen's ChurchRONJA THE ROBBERS' DAUGHTER to Have New York Premiere at The Swedish Seamen's Church
THE DREAM PILLOW to be Presented at New Plays For Young Audiences This SummerTHE DREAM PILLOW to be Presented at New Plays For Young Audiences This Summer
New Plays For Young Audiences to Present THE WITCH OF BOGGY DEPOT in JuneNew Plays For Young Audiences to Present THE WITCH OF BOGGY DEPOT in June

Videos

Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community Video
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7 Video
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Reflection of A Shadow
Teatro Latea (5/16-5/20)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pianist Jeeyoon Kim: music and poetry at Carnegie
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (6/07-6/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective NYC (5/20-5/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bea Arthur, Damn It!
The Stonewall Inn (5/27-5/31)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LAST ROOM
Secret Studio (5/05-6/03)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# UNIQUE: The Show About Disabilities
Magnet Theatre (6/25-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TITO PUENTE CENTENNIAL postponed
Lehman Center for the Performing Arts (5/20-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ESTIA Day Fest- Spring 23
Salvatore La Russa Studio (5/21-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RaaaatScraps: The Best Improv Show in the World
Caveat (1/22-12/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Status Quo" & "Klytaimnestra"
Theater at St Jean (5/25-5/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You