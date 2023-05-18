New Plays For Young Audiences to Present THE WITCH OF BOGGY DEPOT in June

NYU Steinhardt's New Plays for Young Audiences will celebrate its 25th season of TYA new play development in the historical Provincetown Playhouse. Each week of the series culminates in two rehearsed readings of these new works. The second week of the series is a comic fantasy.

The Witch of Boggy Depot by Alan Kilpatrick. Jake Hart directs. Best enjoyed by ages 11-15. FREE rehearsed readings are on Saturday, June 17 at 7pm and Sunday, June 18 at 2pm, at the Provincetown Playhouse (133 MacDougal St.). The box office will open one hour before each reading. With the exception of reserved seats for the artistic teams, seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Click Here for more information.

Synopsis: In this comic fantasy, a Choctaw elder, recounts a hair-raising event from her childhood in turn of century Oklahoma. It seems that Lois "Rainy" Ishcomer, when she was nine years old, heroically saved her sister from the machinations of a mysterious witch who was threatening the inhabitants of Boggy Depot. With the help of Dr. Quack, a Medicine Show barker, the little girl was able to discover the evil doer in their community then devise a plan to destroy this supernatural menace.

New Plays for Young Audiences is supported by The Nancy and Lowell Swortzell Permanent Fund in Educational Theatre and with thanks to NYU Steinhardt's Department of Music and Performing Arts Professions.