New Play NOTHING CAN STOP WHAT IS COMING Debuts January 29

Greenhouse Theatre Project will debut Nothing Can Stop What is Coming on January 29th, 2021.

Our online lives are popping off the web and into the streets and AL, the witty and ever attentive internet Algorithm, fears she's getting a bad rap. With her reputation on the line, she's taking you behind the screens and into Joanna's yawn of a life. With a little help from AL, Jo leaves Zoom classes and social isolation behind and tumbles through an online rabbit hole into a world that leaves her beaming with heroic purpose.

Since when did truth become a popularity contest? Playwrights Olivia Hebert and Julia Valen began writing NCSWIC to try and understand the role Facebook played in creating two versions of reality in one country. Nothing Can Stop What Is Coming will ask the audience how their relationship with the internet has formed the persona they so adamantly defend.

Streaming via Zoom. Visit http://greenhousetp.org/tickets/ to purchase tickets. Ticket holders will receive an email from GreenHouse Theatre Project with a link to join the performance.

For a streamed performance, an access code will be sent upon purchasing a ticket.

