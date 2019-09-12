MultiStages To Present World Premiere of OMINOUS MEN

MultiStages today announced that in association with the 14th Street Y, the company will present the world premiere of Desi Moreno-Penson's OMINOUS MEN, a new dark play about race, poverty, drugs, misogyny and violence in America told through a gothic horror and magic realism lens. The production will be directed by Lorca Peress and begins previews on Saturday, October 19th with an official opening on Thursday, October 24th and continues its run through Sunday, November 3rd at The Theater at the 14th Street Y, 344 East 14th Street in Manhattan. multistages.org/2019/07/ominous-men



In OMINOUS MEN, three men are confronted by their ferocious pasts in the derelict Bronx Concourse Plaza Hotel basement on July 13, 1977: Butch, the Nuyorican caretaker who's been digging a pit looking for buried treasure, his nervous cousin Goyo, and Butch's drug sponsor and ex-Black Panther Yancy. This night of drinking, camaraderie and bones (dominoes) turns violent when the Blackout hits, a stranger climbs out of the pit, and the ghost of a Holocaust survivor and murdered woman appear.



The cast of OMINOUS MEN features Russell Jordan (Off-Broadway's Vivian's Music), Gabrielle Lee (Dream Girls, Smokey Joe's Café Broadway National Tours), Howard Pinhasik ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Johnny Rivera (Roberto in Starz' "Power" and Jose Tejada in "Bodega"), Renoly Santiago (Broadway's The Capeman Drama Desk Nominee), Gus Scharr (Official Latino Film & Arts Festival award-winner One Last Drag), and Fernando Betancourt (CBS's "Ransom", Romeo and Juliet at Trinity Rep in Providence).

The production's projection design is by Jan Hartley (Drama Desk and ATW Hewes Design Award), lighting design is by kia rogers (MITF Design Award winner, NYITawardnominee), scenic design is by Jennifer Varbalow (The Drilling Company), costume design is by Lisa Renee Jordan (Drama Desk Nominee, NYMF Design Award), sound design by Suni Hee Kil (Broadway's "The Rose Tattoo"), choreography is by Jennifer Chin (Jennifer Chin Dance), and fight direction by Carlotta Summers (Wild Cat Film Company). Antonio Miniño (SDC, Signature Theatre, A.D. for Mark Brokaw) is the assistant director, and the production stage manager is Jessica V. Urtecho.





