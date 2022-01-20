Molly Brenner's THE PLEASURE'S MINE to Premiere at 2022 FRIGID Festival

Molly Brenner will present The Pleasure's Mine written by Ms. Brenner and directed by Elizabeth Bennett. The production will be presented as part of the 2022 FRIGID Festival at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Wednesday, February 16 at 8:45pm, Saturday, February 19 at 8:45pm, Saturday, February 26 at 5:15pm, Wednesday, March 2 at 7pm, and Saturday, March 5 at 10:30pm. Tickets ($10) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

The Pleasure's Mine chronicles comedian Molly Brenner's (very) long journey to her first orgasm...and explores other wanton pleasures along the way. In a revealing hour of standup and storytelling, Molly explores everything that feels good -- but sometimes doesn't.

Molly Brenner (Writer/Performer) is a New York City-based comedian. She had a critically lauded run at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival with her solo show I'm Coming, which Broadway Baby called "an outrageous, beautifully-judged comedy confessional." She performs stand-up at venues and festivals around the country, including Women in Comedy Festival, SF Sketchfest, and Red Clay Comedy Festival. British Comedy Guide called her "a natural...a wonderful, bold newcomer."

Elizabeth Bennett (Director) is a director and teaching artist based in NYC. Her directing credits include - Broadway: Mike Birbiglia's The New One (Asst. Dir.). Off-Broadway/NYC: Get On Your Knees (Cherry Lane, Assoc. Dir) Mike Birbiglia's The New One (Cherry Lane, Asst. Dir.), 17 Minutes (The Barrow Group Assoc. Dir), and The Thing With Feathers (The Barrow Group, Asst. Dir.). Until recently, Elizabeth was the Artistic Associate at the The Barrow Group Theater Company, where she also teaches acting. She is a member of The Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab.

FRIGID Festival is an open and uncensored theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc