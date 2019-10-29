Melodia Women's Choir Of NYC Presents INCANTATIONS: MYSTICAL, DARKLY TRANSCENDENT MUSIC FOR THE AUTUMN SEASON

On the heels of their sold-out spring season, Melodia Women's Choir of NYC, led by Cynthia Powell, presents Incantations, an excursion into the secret recesses of the spirit world.

Melodia is thrilled to announce the world premiere commission of Eko, composed by Allison Sniffin (Music Director, Meredith Monk & Vocal Ensemble) for women's voices and string quintet. In the true Melodia tradition of pushing the boundaries of choral performance, the haunting music of Eko will provide the soundscape for Japanese Butoh dance in an original work choreographed and performed by Stéphanie Larrière.

Continuing its mission to bring audiences the rarest of works, Melodia presents the U.S. premieres of Fairy Day: Three Idylls for Female Chorus from Irish composer C.V. Stanford and Days and Moments - Autumn and Winter, by English composer Robin Milford.

"I have always had a special fascination with the arcane and the inexplicable, and I love English choral music," said Artistic Director Cynthia Powell. "When Melodia found the suite by Robin Milford, who was a student of Vaughan Williams, and the cantata by Charles V. Stanford describing the world of fairies and nature spirits, I knew they would be featured in a Melodia concert someday. That we are performing them for American audiences for the first time is an added thrill!"

Rounding out this concert are Shakespeare-inspired compositions by David Willcocks, a Christina Rosetti poem, Echo, by Jeffrey Van, reimagined works from the canon of the Mediaeval Baebes,and a delightfully diabolic piano solo by Sergei Prokofiev performed by longtime Melodia collaborative pianist Taisiya Pushkar.

TICKETS $25/ $20 adv / $15 adv senior & student

