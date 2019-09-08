Mark Nadler's THE OLD RAZZLE DAZZLE Comes to The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Mendacity and half-truths abound in the new, critically acclaimed musical solo work from internationally renowned pianist-singer, Mark Nadler. The Old Razzle Dazzle: An Evening of Lies, Lying and Liars will bow at the Laurie Beechman Theatre this fall on Wednesdays, Sept. 11th, 25th and Oct. 23rd at 7pm, and Oct. 30th at 9:30pm. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is at 407 West 42nd Street, in the rear and downstairs at the West Bank Café. Tickets may be purchased online at: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1008342. Tickets are $30, and there is a $20 food/beverage minimum per person.

The Old Razzle Dazzle: An Evening of Lies, Lying and Liars is a rich collection of music, carefully chosen by much-honored showman Nadler, as a playful reflection on the tenor of our times. Throughout the repertoire and commentary, Mark explores lying from every angle, explaining at the start that everything he says will be a lie.



Songs - including Dave and Samantha Frishberg's "Blizzard of Lies," celebrating classic white lies, to the lies that lovers tell, as in Murray Grand and Elisse Boyd's "Guess Who I Saw Today My Dear" to Friedrich Hollander's "Münchhausen" and several classic favorites for kids in which the Tooth Fairy, Santa Claus and the Stork make appearances - illustrate, without judgement, this unavoidable part of human nature. Mark's performance builds to a dramatic conclusion with a tour de force singing, piano-playing and tap-dancing version of Kander and Ebb's "Razzle Dazzle" that must be seen to be believed. The dance was choreographed by Germaine Salsberg.

"Mark Nadler, aka Mr. Show Business, is Danny Kaye, freshly reincarnated as a hyperkinetic piano man visiting from Vaudeville heaven...a comic spark plug touched with brilliance!" - Stephen Holden, The New York Times

"Fully in his element, whether playing the piano, in front of it, and even sometimes on top of it, Mark Nadler is a force to be reckoned with. And as is often the case, where he is concerned, this show is not to be missed." - David Sabella, Cabaret HotSpot!

Mark Nadler appeared on Broadway in Dame Edna: The Royal Tour and The Sheik Of Avenue 'B'. At Lincoln Center, Mark co-wrote, directed and starred in Schnozzola, a tribute to Jimmy Durante for the "Reel to Real" series. He has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops Orchestra and has been a soloist with the Baltimore Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, Oregon Symphony, National Arts Centre Symphony in Ottawa and others. At Philadelphia's 14,000 seat Mann Center for the Performing Arts, Mark performed a solo two-act evening with the New York Pops, as well as Three Singular Sensations with Marvin Hamlisch and Martin Short.

His one-man show, Crazy 1961, was aired on PBS. His off-Broadway hit, I'm a Stranger Here Myself, was a nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance and he was honored with the 2013 Nightlife Award. He is the recipient of The Broadway World Editor's Choice Award for Entertainer of the Year and the Bistro Award as well as multiple MAC Awards, and has received numerous awards in the San Francisco Bay Area. He was nominated for a Drama Desk Award and two Lucille Lortel Awards for his hit off-Broadway Gershwin revue, American Rhapsody. With frequent musical partner, KT Sullivan, he was a regular at the Algonquin's Oak Room for six years.





