Making Our Space Theatre Co. to Present Inaugural Production KIN in December

Making Our Space Theatre Co. has announced its inaugural production, "Kin," a heartfelt ensemble play by Bathsheba Doran, playing this December at The Chain Theatre.

In just one year, Making Our Space has produced three non-profit, actor-led showcases, connecting new talent with industry professionals. This December, we invite audiences to witness the magic of "Kin" as Anna, an Ivy-League poet scholar, and Sean, an Irish personal trainer, fall in love. In this play, however, we rarely see the two lovers together. The story is composed instead of scenes that might otherwise be found on the cutting room floor of a romantic dramedy. Audiences will come to know Anna and Sean's love through a deeper look into their secondary relationships: Anna's eccentric best friend, Sean's agoraphobic mother, Anna's distant father, and more. Friend and family ties stretch across Ireland and New York, revealing the complexities of connection and community.

Directed by Spencer Whale ("Lempicka," "Vile Isle"), this production brings together a vibrant cast and creative team that boasts a mix of established and emerging talent.

Making Our Space Theatre Co.'s Production of "Kin" will star: Melissa Hurst* ("Claire Tow" at Lincoln Center) as Linda, Iliana Guibert* ("26 Miles" at Gulfshore Playhouse) as Kay, Yuka Taga ("Don't F*ck With Ba" World Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival) as Rachel, Timothy Wagner* ("Stupid F*cking Bird" at Theatre 4 The People) as Adam, Joe Penczak* ("Macbeth" at Commonwealth Shakespeare Company) as Max, Eli Mazursky ("The Trumpery" at Huntington Theatre) as Sean, Sophia Castuera* ("The Saint and the Football Player" at Mabou Mines) as Anna, Ellie M. Plourde* ("Bettinger's Luggage" at AMT Theater) as Helena, and Shah Motia ("Everyday Murder" at La MaMa) as Simon/Gideon.

*Equity Members appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.

The creative team includes: Director: Spencer Whale ("Lempicka," "Vile Isle"), Scenic, Designer: Michael Lewis ("Days of Wine and Roses"), Lighting Designer: Yichen Zhou ("Invasive Species"), Sound Designer: Evdoxia Ragkou ("Daphne"), Costume Designer: Marianne Needell ("Cuck Cuck Bull"), Stage Manager: Isabel Schwartzberg ("Leopoldstadt"), Intimacy & Fight Director: Leana Gardella ("The Devil Wears Prada"), and Dialect Coach: Charley Layton ("The Who's Tommy").

This production promises to resonate deeply with audiences. Making Our Space invites you to experience the imaginative storytelling of "Kin" as we embrace the intimate nature of both the play and the venue. Join us in breathing new life into New York City theatre!

About Making Our Space Theatre Co.'s Production of "Kin"

Performance Dates: Preview: December 5; Run: December 6-21

Location: Factory Series at The Chain Theatre | 312 W. 36th Street, 4th Floor

Tickets: Pre-sale available October 25, 2024

https://our.show/kinbymos

20% off with code MOSKIN

For more updates and to learn more about the mission, visit https://www.makingourspace.com/.

Equity Approved Showcase.

About Making Our Space Theatre Co.

Making Our Space creates communal and collaborative spaces where emerging actors and underrepresented voices can thrive while making high-quality theatre affordable and accessible. In the last year, they've produced three non-profit actor-led showcases for talent to perform in front of casting directors, agents, managers, and other industry professionals.

