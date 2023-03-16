MY STELLAR PERFORMANCE, BUT I DIGRESS! Makes Its NYC Debut in April

Acclaimed actress, Harriet Robinson (National Theatre's Sweet Bird of Youth) makes a triumphant return to theatre with the debut of her one-person play, "My Stellar Performance, But I Digress!" written and performed by Ms. Robinson, with comedian Allison Deller adding her voice to various characters throughout Harriet's life, was adapted and is directed by award-winning director Jonathan S. Cerullo (The Boys from Syracuse, Windywoo, Big Apple Circus). The presentation is being produced by JSCTheatricals LLC in association with Harriet Robinson Productions.

Reuniting after 40 years Harriet, Jonathan, and Allison are all graduates and alumni of Emerson College and are thrilled to be working together again.

My Stellar Performance, But I Digress! is a poignant, one-person satirical play based on the life of the actress, the mother, the wife, and the daughter, Harriet Robinson. Faced with the trials and tribulations of a performer attempting a comeback she is inundated with life after fifty. Harriet reflects on her life in films, traveling and living abroad, the stage performance of a career, her breakdown, and her fierce recovery. Life has taken on a new meaning since Covid but there's no stopping Harriet! The story takes place in the present but spans circa 1985-2021. It's her tale of a woman trying to thrive with all life's delicious and atrocious adventures. The angst of two teenagers, the husband's infatuation with his rock and roll history, and the love of her life, Josephine the spoiled rotten ShihTzu all make for an enchanting journey!

The presentation will be at Pearl Studios, 500 Eighth Ave - Studio 406 on Saturday, April 15 at 3:00 and 5:30. Tickets are free, reservations are required, and masks are encouraged. Two presentations only.

For reservations, please visit www.jsctheatricals.com or Eventbrite.

My Stellar Performance was initially developed by Beth Bornstein Dunnington and written in the Big Island Writers' Workshop.

Harriet Robinson (Playwright/Actor) has an acting career in theatre, television, and film that has spanned continents, including working with two Oscar-winning directors, Danny Boyle and Delbert Mann, and one Oscar-nominated director, Greg Nava. She played the role of Alexandra Del Lago in Tennessee Williams' Sweet Bird of Youth at London's Royal National Theatre, directed by Richard Eyre. Other theatre highlights include A Walk on Lake Eerie directed by Cathryn Horn at London's Finborough Theatre, which received a Time-Out Award; Summer and Smoke directed by Peter Lichtenfels at England's Haymarket Theatre; and Savage in Limbo at the Duke of Cambridge Theatre, London. US theatre credits include The Comedy Store's Women in Menopause in LA and Cleopatra at NYC's Raft Theatre on Theatre Row. The film White Angel which she costarred in with Peter Firth was the centerpiece of the London Film Festival and the Montreal Film Festival. For Warner Bros, she was featured in A Time of Destiny (Columbia Pictures, Dir. Greg Nava), UTZ (Viva Pictures, Dir. George Sliuser); supporting roles in Turnaround (Norsk Films, Dir. Ola Solum), and Indie-Film Love Potion, (Dir. Julian Doyle). Harriet was also seen in Shadow In Heaven (Armenian Co-Production). On TV, she was featured in director Danny Boyle's Monkeys (BBC), Grange Hill (BBC); and several TV productions for director Delbert Mann, including The Last Days of Patton and The Teddy Kennedy, Jr. Story both on NBC. On WCVB in Boston, she played the lead in the TV special The Ugly Duckling, with a supporting role in The Emperor's New Clothes. In film production, Harriet has worked with Mirjam Goldberg at Parallel Films, and Annie DeSalvo, director of Women Without Implants with Cathy Moriarty and Julie Haggerty, which won a Cable Ace Award. Harriet has been performing theatre in Zoom Rooms, her twenty-minute comic monologue, Covid Conundrum, and Here Comes Harriet! both directed by Beth Bornstein Dunnington. She is working on completing her memoir, "Deliciously Barbarous, Barbarously Delicious". Harriet is a proud member of the Dramatist Guild and a member of British Equity and SAG-AFTRA.

Allison Deller (Voices of Charlotte, British Stage Manager, Eileen) arrived in NYC via Boston where she met Harriet Robinson and Jonathan Cerullo at Emerson College many moons ago. Since arriving Allison has studied with Stella Adler, Larry Moss, and Bill Hickey. She kept up her improv chops with Chicago City Limits and acted in a few Off, Off, way Off-Broadway shows in between playing clubs from, The Paper Moon, Catch a Rising Star, and The Comic Strip. She started a solo act and joined forces with Dick Scanlan at The West Bank Cafe with Lewis Black. Clive Davis compared them to Nichols and May. Dick went on to win a Tony Award for Thoroughly Modern Millie. Her one-woman show, Born Naked had a successful run at The Duplex. Who could forget Michael Musto's review when he wrote, Triple Threat does The Duplex! Her 2nd one-woman show Rock Chick about a groupie thru the decades astounded dozens! She went on to coach kids for their high school auditions and is continuing to write her next show, Aiowaska Beach Chair! She is thrilled to be a part of Harriet's latest piece and the opportunity to work with Mr. Cerullo again! It's a Love Fest!

Jonathan S. Cerullo / JSCTheatricals (Director/Executive Producer) Broadway/NYC: choreographic consultant: Say Goodnight, Gracie, assistant director and/or choreo: Band In Berlin, Anna Karenina (4 Tony Award nominations), The Three Musketeers, original cast: Legs Diamond (3 Tony Award nominations), choreographer, Big Apple Circus' Carnivale! & Picturesque (Lincoln Center). Produced/directed, With Love Now and Forever, CATS4COVID Relief Reunion Concert benefit for BC/EFA raising $25,000 (Streaming). Off-Broadway: produced/directed, Legs Diamond Reunion Concert (Feinstein's/54 Below), directed and/or choreo, The Flip Side and No Foolin' (Amas Music Theatre), Fictitious (Theatre Now NY - 2016 Best Director), Windywoo (Amas Musical Theatre & NYMF), Pins and Needles (La Mama), Uta Hagen's Tribute (Town Hall), Chance (Fresh Fruit Festival Multiple Fruity Award-winner), choreographer; Under Fire (2009 Best of Fest NYMF). TV: created and directed; "Dear Mr. Gershwin" (CBC TV), choreo, "Evening At Pops", assistant director, "Donny Osmond's, This Is The Moment", and "Natalie Cole's Christmas Special" all for Great Performances. Film: "The First Wives Club", "The Stepford Wives", "The Cowboy Way". Regional: Denver Center, Goodspeed, Arena Stage, Berkshire Theatre Festival, Uta Hagen in Six Dance Lessons; Geffen Playhouse, The Blank Theatre. Member of SDC (President's Award 2020), AEA, DG, and former Callaway & Lortel Awards committees. Artistic Associate at Amas Music Theatre. Executive producer and president of, JSCTheatricals which has produced special events, festivals, award shows, professional AEA showcases, and readings. Alumnus of the Commercial Theatre Institute and the NY Foundation for the Arts Entrepreneurial program. For more information, please visit; www.jsctheatricals.com