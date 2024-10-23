ALTITUDE Will Close Out 2024 at the Neurodivergent New Play Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This November, the Neurodivergent New Play Series - an ongoing production of Piccione Arts - will close out 2024 with a reading of altitude - written by Daniel Prillaman and directed by Annika Beth - at A.R.T./New York's South Oxford Space, located at 138 South Oxford Studio, Brooklyn, NY on November 17th at 2pm EST.

Tickets are available at www.ticketleap.events/tickets/neurodivergentplays/the-neurodivergent-new-play-series, with a minimum $10 donation for limited in-person seating & pay-what-you-can for at-home for at-home livestreaming up to two weeks after the live performance. Regular updates are available at www.linktr.ee/neurodivergentplays and on Instagram & Facebook @neurodivergentplays.

In this highly energetic stoner comedy, we follow the story of Casper and Denton. When their car breaks down and leaves them stranded by the side of the road, Casper and Denton encounter a mysterious girl in a deer mask, a woman who may or may not be a human police officer, and loads of unexpected (and unwanted) free time. At least Denton has weed. A semi-hostage stoner comedy adventure about the things we have control over, the things we don't, and the difference between the two.

“I'm not saying I smoked a lot of weed in 2020,” says playwright Mr. Prillaman, “but if I did would I be alone? Like many of us that year, I experienced a lot of anxiety, fear, and lack of control. Still do. This play is about that. It's a response to and meditation on that. It's a barbaric yawp about that…and corn.” On the topic of neurodivergent empowerment, Prillaman added that “I think theatre as a practice is welcoming to neurodivergence. It's when we, as humans, must take part in the systems to make it possible that ND folks can sometimes get left behind. Empowerment means leaving seats at the table open, a responsibility we owe everyone, but also creating spaces that don't allow anyone to be their own worst critics. Empowerment requires support.”

Founded in 2023 by award-winning autistic playwright and producer Anthony J. Piccione, the Neurodivergent New Play Series is dedicated to presenting matinee readings on the 3rd Sunday of every month - with seasonal breaks in December, January, July, and August - of plays written entirely by neurodivergent and disabled playwrights (i.e. autism, ADHD, dyslexia, OCD, Tourette syndrome, etc.) as part of a growing resident company of playwrights whose interests and specialties span a wide range of subjects, genres & structural approaches, with each play personally selected from a neuroinclusive resident company of directors. Learn more at www.linktr.ee/neurodivergentplays or by following @neurodivergentplays on Instagram and Facebook.

The Neurodivergent New Play Series is sponsored, in part, by the Greater New York Arts Development Fund of the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, administered by Brooklyn Arts Council.

To receive consistent updates on the Neurodivergent New Play Series, the Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival, and all other Piccione Arts productions, subscribe to our newsletter today.

Comments