Broadway Murder Mysteries Extends THE SPIRITS’ SPEAKEASY

Broadway Murder Mysteries has announced a one-week extension of their hit immersive experience, The Spirits' Speakeasy, due to demand. Originally slated to close on November 3rd, 2024, the show will now run through November 9th at Sincerely, Ophelia (221 2nd Ave Suite B, New York, NY 10003) in New York City's East Village.

The Spirits' Speakeasy invites guests to step beyond a hidden speakeasy door for a night of supernatural thrills and mesmerizing performances. Set against the backdrop of an atmospheric 1920s speakeasy, the show brings together world-class mediums, magicians, and mentalists for an unforgettable evening of live music, magic, and séances.

Hosted by none other than Sir Arthur Conan Doyle himself (Brian Silliman), the evening's intrigue centers on the legendary rivalry between medium Margery (Krystyn Lambert) and famed escape artist and skeptic Harry Houdini (Patrick Terry). As Margery attempts to convince Houdini—and the audience—of her genuine connection to the beyond, you'll be on the edge of your seat, wondering: will Houdini finally believe in the spirit world?

Along with the supernatural spectacle, guests can enjoy period-inspired cocktails and close-up magic that immerses them fully in the world of early 20th-century spiritualism.

“The response to The Spirits' Speakeasy has been incredible, and we're excited to offer audiences another week of this magical experience,” says Monica Hammond, Founder of Broadway Murder Mysteries and Co-Creator, Writer, and Producer of the show. “Set at a time when society was grappling with loss and uncertainty, the themes of the show resonate more than ever today. This immersive experience is a must-see for fans of magic, theater, and the spooky season.”

The Spirits' Speakeasy continues to offer Roaming Room Tickets, Reserved Seating, and VIP packages. For those seeking an exclusive experience, VIP table reservations and event buy-outs are available.

The show runs 120 minutes with no intermission.

