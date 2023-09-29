MISTER HALSTON at Theatre Row Studio Theatre

Special Offer: Mister Halston Industry Staging November 2023

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Mayor Adams Convenes NYC's First-Ever Live Performance Industry Council To Discuss Issues Photo 2 Mayor Adams Convenes NYC's First-Ever Live Performance Industry Council To Discuss Issues Plaguing Industry
Review: FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES at 59E59 Street Theaters-An Excellent Modern Two-Hander Photo 3 Review: FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES at 59E59 Street Theaters-An Excellent Modern Two-Hander
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

MISTER HALSTON at Theatre Row Studio Theatre

It is early spring, 1987, New York. Late afternoon, spilling into dusk. We are in the living room of the East 63rd Street apartment of famed American fashion designer, Halston. The journalist has arrived.

A one-person play, featuring Ken Barnett (Broadway’s Fun Home, Wonderful Town, The Green Bird); directed by Kimberly Senior (Broadway’s Disgraced, MTC’s Bella Bella and The Niceties); and written by Raffael Pacitti, Mister Halston is a fictionalized version of the interview that led to a seminal New York Times article about the legendary designer.

Throughout the interview, we learn about varied aspects of Halston’s life and career. We meet the people Halston knew and loved, as well as the cultural figures who influenced him. We hear about the visionary work that not only gripped the fashion world for decades, but also helped shape the evolution of identity, gender politics, sexuality and style—in America and around the world.

Get More Information




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
HERE BETWEEN AND BEYOND: AN EVENING OF HAUNTING ONE ACTS to Play The Kraine Theater Next M Photo
HERE BETWEEN AND BEYOND: AN EVENING OF HAUNTING ONE ACTS to Play The Kraine Theater Next Month

'Here Between and Beyond' will run as part of the Days of the Dead Festival at FRIGID New York next month. Get event and ticket information here!

2
The Cell Theater Extends Sold Out COMMUNION Again Photo
The Cell Theater Extends Sold Out COMMUNION Again

COMMUNION, written and performed by Matthew LaBanca has been extended for the second time at the Cell Theater. Based on a true story, the play explores themes of faith, discrimination, and love.

3
THE STELLA SHOW Will Have its World Premiere at IRT Theater Photo
THE STELLA SHOW Will Have its World Premiere at IRT Theater

The Stella Show is a hilarious and heart-wrenching exploration of sisterhood, grief, and the unpredictable power of memory. Learn more about the upcoming premiere production here!

4
Cast Set For BAKED! THE MUSICAL Concert Production Next Week Photo
Cast Set For BAKED! THE MUSICAL Concert Production Next Week

Prospect Theater Company and National Asian Artists Project have announced complete casting for their upcoming one night only concert of Baked! The Musical. Find out who is starring in the show here!

From This Author - BWW Special Offer

BASKERVILLE at TexARTSBASKERVILLE at TexARTS
WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? at Keswick TheatreWHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? at Keswick Theatre
GRUMPY OLD MEN at Beef & Boards Dinner TheatreGRUMPY OLD MEN at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
BAGGAGE at Theatre RowBAGGAGE at Theatre Row

Videos

Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED Video
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (10/13-10/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Returning: The Ordeal of Olive Oatman
Opera America's National Opera Center (10/02-10/02)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cymbeline
Trinity Theatre (9/21-9/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Haunting of Miss Robusta
The Stonewall Inn (10/21-10/25)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler
Laurie Beechman @ West Bank Cafe (11/12-11/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brownstone Steps Play Festival
The Theater at Union United Methodist Church (10/07-10/08)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Under St. Marks Theater (10/19-10/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untold Melodies
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)Tracker
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You