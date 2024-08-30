MEDEA: A MUSICAL COMEDY to be Presented at Actors Temple Theatre in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actors Temple Theatre will present the Off-Broadway premiere of Medea: A Musical Comedy, a campy, and critically-acclaimed musical take on Euripides' MEDEA written and directed by John Fisher. Fisher directs a cast of nine to be announced shortly. The open ended run will be staged at Actors Temple Theatre, 339 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036, with previews starting October 10, 2024. Opening night is Thursday, October 17, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Winner of six Bay Area Critics Circle Awards including “Best Musical,” the LA Weekly Award for “Best Musical,” and the GLAAD Media Award for “Best Theatre,” Medea: A Musical Comedy is the critically-acclaimed, kitschy musical version of Euripides' MEDEA. A theatre company is putting on a campy musical version of Medea. Paul, the super gay star and Elsa, playing the title role hate each other off-stage then suddenly find themselves falling in love, shockingly. The quintessential backstage story spirals out of control as the flamboyant director goes insane trying to keep the whole mess on track, with many twists, turns, and sequins along the way! Get tickets now and become one of thousands of theatregoers at one of the funniest and murderous musicals in town!

The press calls Medea: A Musical Comedy “A delight! Pure fun! A dazzling display! Executed with such performance panache that you gasp with gratitude! Irresistible!” (Variety), “Exuberantly funny! Bristles with wit and intelligence!” (San Francisco Chronicle), “Riotous slapstick! As smart as it is sassy, as hip as it is hyper, and wondrously provocative in just about every sense of the word!” (San Francisco Examiner), “Manages to combine provocative thinking and exuberant theatrics!” (The Wall Street Journal), and “Tastelessly amusing!” (Los Angeles Times).

The runtime is 100 minutes with no intermission.

Performances are Thursdays at 7:00 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Plus: Sunday, October 13 at 6:00 p.m.; Tuesday, November 19 at 7:00 p.m.; Wednesday, November 20 at 7:00 p.m.; Wednesday, November 27 @ 7:00 p.m. There are no performances on October 12 and 24, or November 21, 2024.

Tickets range from $58.50 to $110.50 and can be purchased by visiting Telecharge, or by calling 212-239-6200.

?Direct ticketing link: https://www.telecharge.com/Medea-A-Musical-Comedy-Tickets.

Medea: A Musical Comedy is produced by Jon Zimmerman. General Manager: Bennett Theatricals; Press Representative: Paul Siebold/Off Off PR.

The Actors' Temple, in the heart of Times Square theatre district – where Off-Broadway is ON! Officially named Congregation Ezrath Israel is a non-denominational Jewish synagogue, converted theatre space located at 339 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036.

