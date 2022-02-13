La Mama Theatre to Present Premiere of YELLINGBO

La Mama Theatre is set to present Yellingbo, an ingenious, darkly witty drama from acclaimed local playwright, Tee O'Neill, (BARASSI The Stage Show). The production will run at the new La Mama HQ, 205 Faraday Street, Carlton from March 9th through the 20th. The show explores the limits of Australians' generosity in the context of today's refugee crisis.

Set in an ordinary Australian living room, where all appears normal...until it isn't, Yellingbo builds towards an explosive ending which leaves us asking: When it's time to put our human values into action, whose lives do we save? Do we only protect our immediate family? What if family turns out not to be family?

With twists and turns that will keep you riveted, Yellingbo is inspired by the playwright's experience working and living with 32 asylum seekers. It is particularly timely in Melbourne - and Carlton - after recent attention drawn to the refugees held in Swanston St's Park Hotel, a site of ongoing contention, as pressure mounts on the federal government for the detainees' resettlement.

The show is directed by Karen Berger (Bowerbird Theatre), Yellingbo features an impressive ensemble comprised of Jude Beaumont (Click Bait), Fiona Macleod (Offspring) and Jeremy Stanford (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and Jack Irish). For tickets, click here.

'Yellingbo is a powerful, edge of your seat drama dealing compassionately with the complex issues surrounding seeking asylum.' - Claire Morton, Chairperson, Refugee Legal

'O'Neill is one of the brightest lights in new Australian drama.' - David Williamson, Don's Party, Gallipoli