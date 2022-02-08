La MaMa to Present World Premiere of CAGE SHUFFLE MARATHON

CAGE SHUFFLE MARATHON - a full-length evening of dance and spoken word set to John Cage's 90, one-minute stories from his 1963 score INDETERMINANCY - will be given its world premiere February 15-19 when Paul Lazar and several guest artists take the stage at La MaMa's Downstairs theater (66 E. 4 St.), it has been announced by Mia Yoo, La MaMa's artistic director.

Choreographed by Paul Lazar and Annie-B Parson -- both of whom perform along with special guest artists Jess Barbagallo, Patricia Hoffbauer, Jennifer Krasinsky, Brian Rogers and Sheryl Sutton -- CAGE SHUFFLE MARATHON presents Cage's texts in continuous succession, a 90-minute avalanche of complex choreography and spoken word voiced live by Mr. Lazar. In fact, CAGE SHUFFLE MARATHON is just that: the individual John Cage stories will be spoken in random order, changing at each performance. While there is no predetermined relationship between the text and movement, chance serves up its inevitable blend of uncanny connections.

"Every day since 2017, I've been evolving and practicing an hour-long dance while simultaneously speaking John Cage stories," says Lazar, speaking of how this piece has been incorporated into his daily routine. "Daily runs are the only way to maintain enough movement to accompany all 90 of John's wise, funny, sly, joyful, provocative one-minute yarns. I have Cage's words in my head, the choreography in my bones and the way the two mix together is utterly surprising to me every time."

In development since 2017, CAGE SHUFFLE MARATHON has previously been presented in various iterations on tour by Mr. Lazar, including a notable production with Bebe Miller, commissioned by the Wexner Center. The La MaMa production marks the first time the complete volume of Cage's short works has been presented on one program. Previous productions of CAGE SHUFFLE have been performed at Abrons Arts Center, Town Hall, The Walker Art Museum, Links Hall in Chicago, in Berlin, Cologne and NYC's Bocanegra Theater.

Paul Lazar has co-directed and acted in works for Big Dance since 1991, including commissions from the Brooklyn Academy of Music, the Walker Art Center, Dance Theater Workshop, Classic Stage Company and Japan Society. Outside of Big Dance, Paul directed Christina Masciotti's Social Security at the Bushwick Starr(2015), Elephant Room at St. Ann's Warehouse for the company Rainpan 43(2012), and Young Jean Lee's Obie Award winning, We're Gonna Die (2011). He directed a new version of We're Gonna Die in 2015, featuring David Byrne, at the Meltdown Festival in London. He also directed Bodycast: An Artist Lecture by Suzanne Bocanegra starring Frances McDormand for BAM Next Wave Festival (2014); and Major Bang for The Foundry Theatre at St. Ann's Warehouse. Paul has performed with The Wooster Group, acting in Brace Up!, Emperor Jones, North Atlantic and The Hairy Ape. His awards include two Bessies (2010, 2002), the Jacob's Pillow Creativity Award (2007), and the Prelude Festival's Frankie Award in 2014, as well an Obie Award for Big Dance in 2000. Paul currently teaches at New York University. He taught in the Theatre, Dance and Media Department at Harvard University (Spring 2018). He has also taught at Yale, Rutgers, Barnard, The William Esper Studio and The Michael Howard Studio.

CAGE SHUFFLE MARATHON will perform at 8 p.m. on February 15, 17 and 19. Adult tickets are $25 in advance; $30 day of show. Student and senior tickets are $20 in advance; $25 day of show. First 10 tickets (advance sale only) are $10 each. Reservations at www.lamama.org