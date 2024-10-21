Kingdom Theatre to Present Playwrights Reception in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kingdom Theatre is presenting their Playwrights Reception and live entertainment, Saturday November 2nd 2024 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Held at the Wadleigh Secondary school for the Visual and Performing Arts.

This event kicks off their upcoming Playwrights Festival coming in full bloom next year. The reception features new one act play, Act of Redemption by Ronald Stoltz. In addition to this a Empowering workshop by Renee St Clair, musical performances from Kingdom Theatre's Melinda Pèrez, Leeolive Tucker, Harmony Bartz, Sophia Loren Coffee.

The reception is hosted by Actor Robert Kay. Act of Redemption is Directed by Jennifer Luv Bonaparte featuring thespians, Jody Bardin, Shawn Myles , Yolanda Pringle, Chris Kusiappouh . Come and network and meet other fellow artists, enjoy delicious food and live entertainment from Kingdom Theatre.

Upcoming Playwrights Festival will feature diverse Playwrights both international and regional such as, John Bray, Ronald Stoltz, Julian Shatkin, Donna Sisco, Joseph Bulvid, Richard Zinober, Marcia McNair, Anissa Moore, William Duffy, Gloria Schramm, Jack Rushton, Yangzhou (Yao) Bian and more

