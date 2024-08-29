Karolena Theresa & Melissa Rich to Present CHEAP THERAPY BY HOES WITH FEELINGS at Arlo SoHo

The event will take place on Friday, Sept 6th at 9 pm!
Nothing screams fall more than Cheap Therapy with Karolena Theresa and Melissa Rich! Start your September with comedy, therapy, and unhinged advice on Friday, Sept 6th at 9 pm!
Join Karolena and Melissa as they provide laughs and unsolicited advice to the show's guest comedians and audience. After each comic’s set, they will receive a therapy session from our favorite Hoes with Feelings hosts to unpack an issue and see what's really hiding behind those jokes.
Audience members are invited to enter anonymous questions for a chance to receive wild therapy advice from your favorite hosts. Questions asked in the past include: How to be happy? Should I get a divorce? What if my friends are doing better than me?
Unlike actual therapy, cocktails are both allowed and encouraged!
WHAT: Cheap Therapy by Hoes With Feelings
WHEN: Friday, Sept 6th at 9 pm
WHERE: Living Room at Arlo SoHo 231 Hudson Street New York, NY 10013
TICKETS: $20 online & at the door
WHO: Hosted by Karolena Theresa and Melissa Rich and featuring Alex English and Remy Kassimir
PROMO: Use promo code “HOES” for $3 off tickets
