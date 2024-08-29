Karolena Theresa & Melissa Rich to Present CHEAP THERAPY BY HOES WITH FEELINGS at Arlo SoHo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nothing screams fall more than Cheap Therapy with Karolena Theresa and Melissa Rich! Start your September with comedy, therapy, and unhinged advice on Friday, Sept 6th at 9 pm!

Join Karolena and Melissa as they provide laughs and unsolicited advice to the show's guest comedians and audience. After each comic’s set, they will receive a therapy session from our favorite Hoes with Feelings hosts to unpack an issue and see what's really hiding behind those jokes.

Audience members are invited to enter anonymous questions for a chance to receive wild therapy advice from your favorite hosts. Questions asked in the past include: How to be happy? Should I get a divorce? What if my friends are doing better than me?

Unlike actual therapy, cocktails are both allowed and encouraged!

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

WHAT: Cheap Therapy by Hoes With Feelings

WHEN: Friday, Sept 6th at 9 pm

WHERE: Living Room at Arlo SoHo 231 Hudson Street New York, NY 10013

TICKETS: $20 online & at the door

WHO: Hosted by Karolena Theresa and Melissa Rich and featuring Alex English and Remy Kassimir

PROMO: Use promo code “HOES” for $3 off tickets

