Jonathan Larson Grant Winner Tidtaya Sinutoke to Present First Look at New Musical DEAR MR. C

A free, open rehearsal of DEAR MR. C will be presented at Open Jar Studios on October 30th at 1:30pm EST as part of the Award Program. Cast features Sy Chounchaisit, Lily Ali-Oshatz, Francesca Dawis, Katelynn Kenney, and Charles Pang.

Musical Theatre Composer Tidtaya Sinutoke is one of 3,000 New York City-based artists to receive $5,000 from City Artist Corps Grant for her new musical Dear Mr. C. With support from The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre. The grants, totalling to $25 million, are intended to support NYC-based working artists who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

DEAR MR. C is an intimate, verbatim, indie-pop musical with a hint of traditional Thai lullaby. It is a memory musical that tells the story of a Thai immigrant musical theatre writer who's trying to find peace after one phone call turns her world upside-down.

DEAR MR. C

Book and Music by Tidtaya Sinutoke

Lyrics by Lily Ali-Oshatz & Naomi Matlow

Directed by Marina Montesanti

Produced by Ikumi Kuronaga

Featuring: Sy Chounchaisit, Lily Ali-Oshatz, Francesca Dawis, Katelynn Kenney, and Charles Pang.

Space is limited. Please RSVP by October 25th, 2021:

https://forms.gle/SVVuTaFEA1M8LV5x5

In order to keep our guests and company members safe, we ask everyone in the room to be fully vaccinated. You will need to show your proof of vaccination and photo ID at the entrance.

Bios:

Tidtaya Sinutoke (????? ??????) is a Thailand born, NYC-based composer. Current composition credits include Half the Sky (The 5th Avenue Theatre's First Draft Commission & 20/21 Digital Season); Sunwatcher (The Civilians R&D Group, Ancram Opera House, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater Global Forms Festival); and Dear Mr. C (NYFA's City Artist Corps Grant). Recipient of the 2017 Jonathan Larson Grant, the 2020 Weston-Ghostlight New Musical Award, and the 2020 Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award. Her works have been supported by the Yale Institute for Music Theatre, Drama League, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, Tofte Lake's NEAP, EtM Con Edison Composer-in-Residence, American Opera Project, and the Kurt Weill Foundation. MFA: NYU. tidtayasinutoke.com

LILY ALI-OSHATZ (She/Her) is a Brooklyn-based creator with a focus on composing, writing and performing new musicals. Her work has played Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse and at Joe's Pub, Club Cumming, Don't Tell Mama, and The Tank. Her queer musical Prospect Hill, written with Mark Galinovsky for Piper Theatre, played outdoors in Park Slope summer 2021. Her solo Me Too musical, She Said, will premiere as part of the new American tent at Edinburgh Fringe 2022. Lily is a founding producer on the philanthropic national campaign, The Lesbian Bar Project.

??NAOMI MATLOW is a Toronto-based lyricist, writer and mindfulness educator. Her theatrical writings include A Day at the Zoo and Dear Mr. C with composer Tidtaya Sinutoke and with composer/co-bookwriter Teresa Lotz, ThreeTimesFast (AEA Industry Reading, 2019; O’Neill NMTC Semifinalist, 2018). She is currently pursuing her MA in Mindfulness Studies at Lesley University. BA: University of Toronto, MFA: NYU Tisch’s Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. She is so grateful to be a part of this beautiful piece.

MARINA MONTESANTI is an award winning NYC-based theatre director and producer of new works. She has worked in theatre in Johannesburg, São Paulo, Buenos Aires, and New York City. Most recently, she directed Savana Glacial (Irondale Theatre); Derecho (LaTea) and is developing EXI(S)T, a new musical and Virtual Reality experience co-produced by Nova Media. Marinamontesanti.com



IKUMI KURONAGA is a Japanese producer based in NY and London. After lead producing original shows in Japan, she moved to NYC as a U.S.-Japan Creative Artists Fellow. Some of her Tony-winning Broadway shows that she worked on include Angels in America (Neil Simon Theatre), Oklahoma! (Circle in the Square Theatre), Tootsie (Marquis Theater), and Frozen (St. James Theatre). Besides theatre, she also worked on Tokyo Vice (HBO Max) and she developed scripted films and TV series at Amazon Studios. MFA Theatre Management and Producing: Columbia University. Official columnist for Forbes Japan.