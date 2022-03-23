Joe Moe's DENY WE WERE Premieres At The 2022 Fresh Fruit Festival

Playwright and screenwriter, Joe Moe, premieres a new work about an often obscured section of the LGBTQ community in DENY WE WERE, premiering as part of the Fresh Fruit "Return to Live Theatre" Festival.

The play is directed by Marcus Gualberto, produced by Jay Michaels in association with Fresh Fruit Festival, with Ida Nau-DeLuke, executive producer. Production Design is by John Gross

with Lighting Design by Maarten Cornelis with Adam Hamdy.

It's all LA sunshine and fun until a handsome teenage inquisitor shows up with a chip on his shoulder. When precocious 17-year old Jonah McCabe bunks with adopted "Guncle" Dean Vela, raging hormones take a backseat to burning resentment of his controlling, ex-model dad, Jimmy, and a sneaking suspicion Uncle Dean and dad have been "more than just friends." Dean deflects. Jonah's mom, Carrie, vents her issues with partner Jimmy, who she supports financially and who, in return, enjoys it. Who is this gorgeous villain that has everyone eating off of his abs? When Jimmy finally appears in the charismatic flesh, thirsty secrets unravel in the narcissistic centrifuge that spins around an unsqueezable love-sponge. Desire and deceit, all suspended in a soap bubble of wicked humor.



Wednesday 5/11 at 6:00 pm

Friday 5/13 at 8:00 pm

Saturday 5/14 at 5:00 pm

at The WILD PROJECT, 195 East 3rd Street, NYC

For further info: freshfruitfestival.com