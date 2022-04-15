Imaginarium Theatre Co. Presents I'M STILL HERE At The Tank

Have you met Small? Everyone has one. Small is your younger self, and they're still there, in your mind, watching what you're doing, wishing they could say hi...

Imaginarium Theatre Company presents their first mainstage show, and their first in-person offering of their season: I'm Still Here, a new play by Victoria Provost. I'm Still Here will run for four performances at the Tank on W. 36th Street.

I'm Still Here is the story of Small, who finds herself in a stark white room and meets Big, her grown-up imaginary friend. As Small gets older and the room fills, we come to realize how much Small does not recognize, and all the things Big still needs to learn from her... I'm Still Here is a play about getting to know your small self and recognizing what things they have to teach you, both painful and gentle. It's about learning to love your former self for everything they've done for you, and your present self for everything you're doing now.

This gentle, surreal drama features performances by Stefanie Sambrano and Stacie Sambrano, who are sister actors. ITC proudly presents I'm Still Here in the context of AAPI Heritage Month and Mental Health Awareness month.

Showtimes:

May 6, 7, 12, and 13.

All shows at 9:30pm.

Livestreaming on Cybertank May 12.

TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE

General admission.