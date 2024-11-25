News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

INTO THE WOODS Announced At LaGuardia High School

Shows run Thursday through Sunday from December 5-15.

By: Nov. 25, 2024
The cast, crew, and Production Team of LaGuardia High School's All-School Musical are ready to take the stage in Stephen Sondheim's INTO THE WOODS.

Under the visionary direction of Michael Herwitz (JOB) and with stunning choreography by the talented Sarah Parker (Hells Kitchen), this production promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.

Experience the Stephen Sondheim classic performed by talented LaGuardia High School students accompanied by student musicians in a live pit orchestra. The show also features dedicated technical theater students working all technical aspects of the show. 

Shows run Thursday through Sunday from December 5-15 at 7 PM, 1 PM, or 2 PM, $30 tickets are available to the public here: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/laguardiahs/699.




