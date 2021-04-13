BroadwayMania presents IN THE HEIGHTS Virtual Production

In the Heights is an uplifting tale of love, loss, and hope. It centers around a bustling Latin American community in New York City where everyone has a dream.

The show focuses on Usnavi, a first-generation American who struggles to find "home" where he lives, and his friends and neighbors who are working to find their place in the world.

Presented virtually by BroadwayMania and directed by Cecy Treviño and Nick Culp, this production features an international cast from 9 different countries. Featuring music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

May 15, 2021 7:00pm EST

May 16, 2021 2:00pm EST

May 22, 2021 7:00pm EST

IN THE HEIGHTS is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals www.concordtheatricals.com