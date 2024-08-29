Houses on the Moon Theater Company Will Bring REAL 1 to NYCHA Developments

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Houses on the Moon Theater Company, in partnership with the New York City Housing Authority, have announced the presentation of REAL 1, a powerful one-person play written and performed by Ian Eaton. This compelling new work will be performed at several NYCHA developments in Manhattan and Brooklyn from September 14-September 28, 2024.

REAL 1 is a deeply personal and hopeful coming-of-age story drawn from Ian Eaton’s own experiences. Set against the backdrop of Harlem’s Manhattanville NYCHA campus, the play explores Eaton’s journey of navigating life as a young man grappling with the loss of his older brother to street violence, the pressures of strict West Indian parents, the challenges of Catholic school, and the complexities of interpersonal relationships.

Houses on the Moon Theater company will bring REAL 1 to several NYCHA developments in Manhattan and Brooklyn. All performances will be presented specifically to NYCHA residents and open to the general public, free of charge, and will be followed by post-performance conversations with the audience and creative team about the themes and messages within the piece. Three of the six performances will include ASL interpretation provided by Sign Nexus, ensuring accessibility for all audiences.

The tour is directed by Carlo D'Amore , and is supported in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

( REAL 1 contains some adult language and references to street violence; recommended for ages 13+).

Performance Dates/Times:

September 14th: 11am,* 2pm: Manhattanville Cornerstone Community Center, 530 West 133rd St.

September 21st: 12pm,* 4pm: Polo Grounds Cornerstone Community Center, 3005 8th Ave

September 28th: 11am,* 2pm: Williamsburg Cornerstone Community Center, 195 Graham Ave

*Performances will include ASL interpretation in collaboration with Sign Nexus.

"We are thrilled to partner with DYCD & NYCHA to bring REAL 1 to communities across New York City. This project is a powerful example of how theater can create connections and spark important conversations. Ian Eaton’s story is deeply personal, yet resonates with so many, and we're honored to share it with audiences who might see their own experiences reflected on stage. Through this collaboration, we hope to amplify the voices within these communities and continue our mission of bringing vital, untold stories to light."-- Emily Joy Weiner, Houses on the Moon Theater Company, Artistic Director

“We love to connect NYCHA communities with the arts and are grateful to the many partners who make this possible,” said NYCHA Executive Vice President for Resident Services, Partnerships, and Initiatives Ukah Busgith . “We thank Houses on the Moon Theater Company for bringing these performances to NYCHA developments and hope residents enjoy the shows.”

“DYCD is excited to partner with NYCHA and Houses on the Moon Theater Company to host performances at three of our Cornerstone Community Centers. This partnership is a perfect example of collaboration between city agencies that Mayor Adams has made a priority,” said DYCD Commissioner Keith Howard . “I am a big believer in the power of storytelling, and these upcoming shows give voice to people that are often silenced. As Houses on the Moon puts on this one-person show rooted in New York’s iconic Harlem neighborhood, we hope youth and families are inspired to make their own voices heard to build a better future — one story at a time.”

