Harlem9, Harlem Stage, and the Lucille Lortel Theatre Present GHOSTS OF BLACKNESS

Harlem9, Harlem Stage, and the Lucille Lortel Theatre have teamed up to present the Consequences series. GHOSTS OF BLACKNESS, the last piece in the series is available virtually from August 7th through August 19th at https://www.lortel.org/ghosts-of-blackness/ free of charge.

On election night, the Ghosts of Blackness Past, Present and Yet to Come descend on a Black millennial couple to warn them about their disengaged politics. GHOSTS OF BLACKNESS is not your parents' Christmas Carol.

The hybrid comedy was written by Mildred Inez Lewis and directed by Josiah Davis, edited by Rahim Brown and features Alex Elam, Jojo Nwoko, Marjorie Johnson, Mikayla Williams and Ricardy Fabre.

For more information, contact Alana Canty-Samuel, General Manager, Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation at acantysamuel@lortel.org.