Harlem Stage Kicks Off 40th Anniversary with 2023 Gala

Harlem Stage holds its 2023 gala on June 5. Taking place at the landmark Harlem Stage Gatehouse (150 Convent Avenue), the event kicks off the organization's year-long 40th anniversary celebration, which will feature performances from many of the celebrated artists whose careers the organization has helped to launch, and will provide a platform for today's most compelling emerging artists to break through. The ceremony honors Pulitzer Prize-winning Cuban American composer, conductor, and educator Tania León with the Harlem Stage Lifetime Achievement Award; Citi Foundation with the Harlem Stage Philanthropy Award; and award-winning dance artist Leslie Cuyjet with the Harlem Stage Emerging Artist Award. Tickets are available at harlemstage.org.

"We are excited to celebrate 40 years of fearless dedication to visionary, risk-taking artists of color whose bold voices and ideas force us to examine the status quo," said Cruz. "Harlem Stage has, and will continue to be, the place to discover the new, the unexpected, the place that dares to give birth to new ideas. Tania León and Leslie Cuyjet exemplify why we do what we do. And of course, we are grateful to Citi Foundation, for their generous support of organizations like Harlem Stage that focus on making a real impact in communities in need as well as their true belief in our mission."

The star-studded evening will feature a program with performance and musical interludes by a variety of artists. Pianist Adam Kent will showcase León's compositions for all to enjoy. Teaching artist Selena Tornez and students from A Philip Randolph High School who participate in The Frances Davis/Harlem Stage Arts Education Program Urban Opera After-School Program will perform a Latin dance number. The dancing will continue throughout the evening to the music of renowned turntablist DJ Raydar Ellis. Guests expected include Gelila Bekele, Patricia Blanchett, Hugh Dancy (Harlem Stage Board Member), Neil Gaiman, John Josephson & Carolina Zapf, Carey Lovelace, Sherman & Chris Meloni, Estelle Parsons, Wendell Pierce, Ted Snowdon & Duffy Violante, Tamara Tunie (Harlem Stage Board Member), Tom Viola, and more.

The 2023 Gala Co-Chairs are Courtney Lee-Mitchell (Harlem Stage Board President), LaChanze Sapp-Gooding (Harlem Stage Board Member), Gay McDougall, and Ted Snowdon and Duffy Violante. Gala sponsors include Agnes Gund, Citi Foundation, Stavros Niarchos Foundation, SESAC, Inc., Manhattan Beer Distributors, BET Media Group, Black Theatre United, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The Perry Foundation, Interpublic Group of Companies, and Berklee College of Music.



