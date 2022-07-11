Hannah Burke Will Debut 'self-made martyr' at United Solo

Unstoppable Theater will present, in association with Nora Brigid Monahan and the United Solo Theatre Festival, the world premiere of self-made martyr, written and performed by Hannah Burke, at Theatre Row's Studio Theatre on Friday, November 4th, 2022, at 7pm.

In self-made martyr, Hannah Burke, a queer, non-binary performance artist/musician/self-proclaimed "theatrical experiment facilitator" grapples with the anti-hero. An exploration of empathy and palatability - they'll ask you to consider how much you can forgive and how much you should. A creation for people who feel heartbroken, people who feel love, people who believe in love but aren't sure they've felt it, people who are looking for reasons we're all here and think it might be love and human connection, or at least can't think of any other reason. A creation that asks what makes a martyr, and who deserves to be called one?

HANNAH BURKE studied Drama at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in the Experimental Theatre Wing, where they developed a fondness for making what everyone else called "weird theatre." The ability and space to experiment, to try lots of things that don't work until they do, is one of the most important parts of their process. Alongside and within their artistic practice, they are incredibly interested in social advocacy, specifically as it relates to sexual health and education for people of all ages.

UNSTOPPABLE THEATER is an independent theatre company, best known for producing the world premiere of DIVA: Live From Hell (music & lyrics by Alexander Sage Oyen, book & characters by Nora Brigid Monahan, directed by Daniel Goldstein) and the New York premiere of Aunt Jack (by Nora Brigid Monahan, directed by John Lampe). In 2021, Unstoppable Theater took part in the pilot of the "Beyond the Binary Initiative," a new play development initiative for gender expansive playwrights, launched by The Lark Theatre. Unstoppable Theater will independently relaunch that program this fall.

self-made martyr will have its world premiere on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 7pm at the Studio Theatre At Theatre Row as part of the United Solo Theatre Festival. Additional performances may be added by demand. Tickets are currently on sale and available for purchase through United Solo.