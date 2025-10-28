HIDE Comes to United Solo Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What happens when one man dares to speak the truth his community refuses to face? Hide, a searing new one-person play written and performed by Jeffrey Doornbos—a longtime member of the internationally renowned Blue Man Group—confronts that question head-on.

Set in a small Midwestern town, Hide follows a devout parishioner who locks his congregation inside their church to protest its treatment of undocumented members. As the standoff unfolds, he's forced to reckon not only with his faith and moral responsibility, but with hidden truths about himself.

In an era when silence often feels safer than conviction, Hide examines the personal toll of courage—and the uneasy boundary between righteousness and recklessness.

The work marks Doornbos's playwriting debut, directed by Dani Davis, the Emmy Award-winning writer and Tony-nominated Broadway producer known for her emotionally charged storytelling on stage and screen.

Following its first presentation this summer at The Wingéd Monkeys Pieces Project in Hudson, NY—founded by actor/director Shae D'Lyn—Hide arrives at the United Solo Festival in New York City with a bold, intimate new staging. The October 31st premiere has sold out, and a new performance has been added: Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 7:00 PM.

Performances are on October 31, 2025, 8:30 PM and November 13, 2025, 7:00 PM.