HELLO, DOLLY! ON THE RIVER to be Performed Outdoors With Full Orchestra at Sutton Place Park

Sutton Place Parks Conservancy, in conjunction with JWM: A Theatrical Company, will present HELLO, DOLLY! ON THE RIVER, on Tuesday, September 10, at 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM. An event curated for those who can no longer access the theatre, whether that be because of age, disability, or financial restrictions, this hour-long concert of the 1963 Broadway musical will be held in Sutton Place Park, just east of Sutton Place (entrance is on 56th Street). The performance features four lead singers, 19 ensemble vocalists, and a 27-piece orchestra. HELLO, DOLLY, with music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, a book by Michael Stewart, and directed & choreographed by Gower Champion, debuted in 1963. The main sponsors for this concert include Sunrise East 56, Basil Walters Architects, and Carolyn Goldstein of Northwestern Mutual.

A third performance will be produced at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park on October 1st, 2024 at 2 pm, produced by JWM: A Theatrical Company. This performance is not ticketed and is 100% free to the public. A special thanks to Maureen Berman at the Sutton Place Parks Conservancy and Executive Producing partners Marsi & Eric Gardiner for making this third performance possible.

Tickets for the Sutton Place Park performances are free and will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning at 9:00 AM, August 25th, 2024. These can be reserved at https://shorturl.at/MSD96 (please specify for which time you would like tickets), or by using the QR code below. Seating priority is being paid to community seniors and those with disabilities. Live streaming will be available. Patrons will be informed about the rain venue if pertinent.

Thanks to our additional sponsors and contributors across all shows which include Louie’s Chicken, A La Mode Ice Cream, Creative Business Communications, Sutton East Tennis, Biscuit & Bath, Alex Bores, Perriwater Florists, Maureen Leness, Lucy Lamphere, Mark Hornstein, Constanza Rendic, Temple Emanu-El, Faith & Matt Bondy, White Dock LLC, Jordan & Lauren Gardiner, Marsi & Eric Gardiner, Marvin Rosen, and the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus.

Jarrett Winters Morley, the Artistic Director of JWM: A Theatrical Company is the creative force behind HELLO, DOLLY! ON THE RIVER, serving as Producer, Music Director, and Conductor. A performer/composer/lyricist, and overall multi-faceted artist, he has brought together artists from a variety of different backgrounds for this one-time event which was the recipient of last year's 2023 BroadwayWorld Award for ‘Best Off-Broadway Theatrical/Immersive Experience’. The concert will feature principal performers Zoe Kanter (Gypsy (Classic Theatre of Maryland), Bats on the Moon (Winter Park Playhouse)), Liam MacLarty (Spotlight Dance Factory Instructor), Sean Widener (Beautiful (The John Engeman Theatre), Rock of Ages (ACT of CT), Grease (Royal Carribean)), and Rachael Scarr (Kiss Me, Kate! (St. Petersburg Opera), Hunchback of Notre Dame (Argyle Theatre), Nice Work If You Can Get It (1st National Tour), Jekyll & Hyde (South Korean National Tour)). HELLO, DOLLY! ON THE RIVER is choreographed by Willie Clyde Beaton II.

