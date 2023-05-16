HEARTBREAK HOUSE Will Be Performed by The Resident Acting Company

The performance is on May 31st.  

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Photos: First Look At URINETOWN At Theater 555 Photo 2 Photos: First Look At URINETOWN At Theater 555
Photos: First Look at WASHINGTON Off-Off-Broadway Photo 3 Photos: First Look at WASHINGTON Off-Off-Broadway
DO40 to Present WE THINK YOU’RE JUST SENSATIONAL, DAME ANGELA at the Actors' Temple Th Photo 4 DO40 to Present WE THINK YOU’RE JUST SENSATIONAL, DAME ANGELA at the Actors' Temple Theatre

HEARTBREAK HOUSE Will Be Performed by The Resident Acting Company

The Resident Acting Company, formed four years ago by the actors of the Pearl Theater Company, is announcing a script in hand performance of Heartbreak House by Bernard Shaw with Austin Pendleton as Captain Shotover on May 31st. The Resident Acting Company is presenting this at The Players, the historic club and home of Edwin Booth on Gramercy Park.

The evening will offer a cash bar at 6PM, and then a performance at 7PM, followed by a post show discussion with Austin Pendleton, and a reception with the actors. The Players is a private club, but is open to the public for these events. The club was founded by Edwin Booth, with the help of Mark Twain and others, in 1888, as a place for actors and lovers of the arts to congregate.

You can buy tickets, as well as donate to their fundraising campaign, on their website: racnyc.org - Ticket price is $40.

The cast will also include Jennifer Yadav as Lady Utterword, Peter Francis James as Boss Alfred Mangan, Rachel Botchan as Hermione Hushabye, Bradford Cover as Hector Hushabye, Carol Schultz as Nurse Guinness, Andy Paterson as Mazzini Dunn, and Tabatha Gayle as Ellie Dunn.

Artistic Director Bradford Cover says, "I am so excited to have gathered this funny, and formidable group of actors to do this play, and the chance to have our incredible company member - Austin Pendleton in the show is a real gift to us and the audience. Shaw's Heartbreak House is a play that I dearly love. He creates such wonderfully interesting and complex characters, it is an utter joy to play them and to watch them. Austin will be joining us for a post-show discussion and you are not going to want to miss that. Tickets are selling briskly, so don't wait too long to get yours!"



RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

ON THE FLY 2023: THEN & NOW to be Presented at The Actors Studio This Weekend Photo
ON THE FLY 2023: THEN & NOW to be Presented at The Actors Studio This Weekend

This weekend, The Actors Studio continues its 75th Anniversary celebration as the world’s most celebrated and influential membership association for professional actors, directors and playwrights.

New Tricks Storytelling Show to Present FIRST PROM This Month Photo
New Tricks Storytelling Show to Present FIRST PROM This Month

Hosted by Adrianne Frost (The Moth Grand Slam, Late Night Aw/ Conan O'Brien, Awkward Teenage Years, VH-1, Sirius Satellite Radio, Comedy Crntral and More!), New Tricks is a storytelling show where all of the performers are over 40.

Cast Revealed For STRAPPED at The Downtown Urban Arts Festival Photo
Cast Revealed For STRAPPED at The Downtown Urban Arts Festival

The Creative Co-Lab, in partnership with The Downtown Urban Arts Festival, is proud to announce casting for the showcase production of sTrapped, a new play by Arelia Johnson & Award-winning playwright Bryan-Keyth Wilson. Wilson is set to direct the piece, which follows seven strangers as they navigate conversations surrounding race, intimacy, trauma, sex, and sexual identity. 

92NY Shares Acclaimed Performance of Under Milk Wood Starring Michael Sheen Photo
92NY Shares Acclaimed Performance of "Under Milk Wood" Starring Michael Sheen

92NY’s Unterberg Poetry Center celebrates the ninth annual International Dylan Thomas Day (on May 14) by sharing video of an acclaimed 2014 performance of Thomas’ timeless “play for voices” - Under Milk Wood – starring actor Michael Sheen and an all-Welsh cast.  


More Hot Stories For You

ON THE FLY 2023: THEN & NOW to be Presented at The Actors Studio This WeekendON THE FLY 2023: THEN & NOW to be Presented at The Actors Studio This Weekend
New Tricks Storytelling Show to Present FIRST PROM This MonthNew Tricks Storytelling Show to Present FIRST PROM This Month
Cast Revealed For STRAPPED at The Downtown Urban Arts FestivalCast Revealed For STRAPPED at The Downtown Urban Arts Festival
92NY Shares Acclaimed Performance of 92NY Shares Acclaimed Performance of "Under Milk Wood" Starring Michael Sheen

Videos

Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal Video
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Reflection of A Shadow
Teatro Latea (5/16-5/20)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective NYC (5/20-5/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bea Arthur, Damn It!
The Stonewall Inn (5/27-5/31)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mamma Mia! An Interactive Sing-a-long Party, Hosted by Ms. Zilbert
The Cell Theatre (5/18-5/18)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LAST ROOM
Secret Studio (5/05-6/03)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pianist Jeeyoon Kim: music and poetry at Carnegie
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (6/07-6/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YYDC presents the World Premiere of NOWHERE
Chelsea Factory (6/08-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Take Root Presents: danceTactics Performance Group and Alicia Raquel Morales
Green Space (6/02-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cutting Edge Concerts New Music Festival: The Way of the Mountains and Desert
The Kosciuszko Foundation (5/24-5/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Magic Box
Theatre Row (5/19-5/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound