HEARTBREAK HOUSE Will Be Performed by The Resident Acting Company

The Resident Acting Company, formed four years ago by the actors of the Pearl Theater Company, is announcing a script in hand performance of Heartbreak House by Bernard Shaw with Austin Pendleton as Captain Shotover on May 31st. The Resident Acting Company is presenting this at The Players, the historic club and home of Edwin Booth on Gramercy Park.

The evening will offer a cash bar at 6PM, and then a performance at 7PM, followed by a post show discussion with Austin Pendleton, and a reception with the actors. The Players is a private club, but is open to the public for these events. The club was founded by Edwin Booth, with the help of Mark Twain and others, in 1888, as a place for actors and lovers of the arts to congregate.

You can buy tickets, as well as donate to their fundraising campaign, on their website: racnyc.org - Ticket price is $40.

The cast will also include Jennifer Yadav as Lady Utterword, Peter Francis James as Boss Alfred Mangan, Rachel Botchan as Hermione Hushabye, Bradford Cover as Hector Hushabye, Carol Schultz as Nurse Guinness, Andy Paterson as Mazzini Dunn, and Tabatha Gayle as Ellie Dunn.

Artistic Director Bradford Cover says, "I am so excited to have gathered this funny, and formidable group of actors to do this play, and the chance to have our incredible company member - Austin Pendleton in the show is a real gift to us and the audience. Shaw's Heartbreak House is a play that I dearly love. He creates such wonderfully interesting and complex characters, it is an utter joy to play them and to watch them. Austin will be joining us for a post-show discussion and you are not going to want to miss that. Tickets are selling briskly, so don't wait too long to get yours!"