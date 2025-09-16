HAVEN Boxing and Danse Theatre Surreality Host Free Bilingual, Performance of SHADOWBOXING IN BLUE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



HAVEN Boxing and local dance company Danse Theatre Surreality will present a special bilingual, family-friendly performance of Shadowboxing in Blue, celebrating the Brooklyn community and the end of Hispanic Heritage Month, on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at HAVEN Boxing (65 Scholes Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11206). Tickets are $10.

Shadowboxing in Blue blends boxing, dance, music, and storytelling in English and Spanish to explore resilience across generations. It's a joyful, movement-based performance created by a diverse cast of artists, boxers, and musicians — all reflecting Brooklyn's spirit.

The event is family-friendly (recommended for ages 12+), uplifting, and bilingual — designed to reflect the diverse experiences of our neighborhoods in a welcoming, creative setting.

Lauren Hlubny and Kyra Hauck, Artistic Directors of Danse Theatre Surreality (DTS), active in NYC and Paris, invite audiences to experience this new work. Conceived and directed by Hlubny, Shadowboxing in Blue takes place in a boxing gym and merges dance, theater, and live music with the intensity of combat training to explore the inner struggles we all face. Paired with a boxing therapy workshop, Shadowboxing is more than just a performance-it's a resource for the community.

Shadowboxing in Blue is an innovative, multidimensional project weaving dance, music, and boxing. This collaboration between dancers, boxers, and musicians explores an individual facing inner adversaries at different life stages. With the goal of fostering diversity, both in casting and artistic expression, the project seeks to deliver a powerful message that challenges norms and redefines the intersection of art, sports, and self-healing. Don't forget to wear clothes you feel comfortable moving in for the workshop!

Direction: Lauren Hlubny

Composition: Caitlin Cawley, Lauren Hlubny, and The Musicians

Assistant Direction: Kyra Hauck

Music Direction: Caitlin Cawley

Marketing and Outreach: AJ Santillan & Z. Jones

Photographer: Lisabel Leon

HAVEN BOXING: Gaby "Gabalanche" Machuca & Andrea Fiorella Martinez