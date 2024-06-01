HAMLET To Play West End Theatre Next Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



William Shakespeare's Hamlet will be running June 8 and 9 (2 PM and 7 PM each day) at the West End Theatre located at 263 West 86th Street. The show is directed by Caroline Younglove and produced by Natalya Ribovich.

The cast includes Kaylee Beardsley (Guildenstern), Angelia Davis (Player Queen, Francisco, Servant, Messenger), Chase Doyle (Marcellus, Second Clown, Osric), Camelia Iturregui Fuertes (Gertrude), Liv Michaels (Rosencrantz), Calvin Osorio (Horatio), Adam Parbhoo (Bernardo, First Clown, Player King), Kelly Payne (Laertes), Max Ribovich (Ghost of Hamlet's Father), Natalya Ribovich (Ophelia), Grant Thorshov (Claudius), Lauren Wagner (Hamlet), and Zac Wilson (Polonius).

The crew includes Sophia DiPaolo and Carly Rubin (Lighting Designers), Kyra Glass (Choreographer), Makena McElroy (Lighting Operator), Caroline Payton Parker (Fight Choreographer), and Celia Tewey (Composer/Musician).

Tickets can be purchased here.

