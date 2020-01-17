Guest Artists Join Planet Connections' Staged Reading Nights

A litany of guests artists join Planet Connections for a night of staged readings. The human condition is on display in a triumvirate of staged readings presented as part of Planet Connections' Winter Festival of New Works featuring strong casts.

Wednesday, February 12 | 7pm - "Resistance" by Regina Taylor

Written by Golden Globe award-winning actress and playwright, Regina Taylor ("Crowns"), offers up a group of short plays that tackling troubling topics in America: LGBTQ rights; Gun Control; Voting Issues; The Prison System; and Slavery and the 13th Amendment; for example. These diverse plays take an unflinching look at our current social political terrain.

Wednesday, February 19th | 7pm - "Uzume" by Glory Kadigan

PCTF founder, Glory Kadigan channels Hitchcock and Shakespeare with this tale of an impending war between humans and crows. While some do battle, others try to bring order between the races, and there is even one young woman who finds one crow oddly attractive.

Sunday, February 23rd | 5pm - "The Weak and the Strong" by Erik Ehn

Acclaimed playwright Erik Ehn references Paul's letters to the Romans and Hebrews with this contemporary look at the mysterious compulsions in doing wrong and right with a rodeo rider, too old to ride, still riding.

Planet Connections Theatre Festivity Winter Festival of New Works features Dark Planet - New Works by prominent playwrights; and Lovesong (Imperfect) - a premiere of a new play by Obie Award winner, Jose Rivera. Performances are at the Theater of the 14th Street Y co-presented by Planet Connections Theatre Festivity and The 14th Street Y.

Tickets for the Readings: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/planet-connections-staged-reading-series-tickets-88178543397

Tickets for Lovesong (Imperfect)" by Jose Rivera: 14streety.org/lovesong

Tickets for Dark Planet: 14streety.org/darkplanet





