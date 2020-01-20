Green Space Announces February Events

Green Space is pleased to announce a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs this September. Take Root will present an evening of work by PROJECT 44 and Annalee Traylor on February 7th and 8th, and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists on February 9th.

Green Space has proven to provide an inspiring and welcoming environment where choreographers can explore, experiment, and deepen their creative process.

i??Hoong Yee Lee Krakauer, Executive Director, Queens Council on the Arts

TAKE ROOT, now in its 11th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth by providing our venue, Green Space, along with full technical and marketing support to present their work to the NYC public.

FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 14 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features five dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space's Artistic Director, Valerie Green.



PROJECT 44 will present an all male Boléro as well as premier of their dance film #boyswearpink, an anti-bullying PSA. Established in 2010, PROJECT 44 is an all male dance company led by Gierre J. Godley based in Queens, NY. With a visceral approach, the company strives to erase preconceived notions of the male performer. Since inception, PROJECT 44 has toured to numerous national venues (NYC, Seattle, San Francisco, Austin, Arkansas, Chicago, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Vermont, and more) as well as international venues (Cuba, Madrid, Barcelona, Montreal, Manchester, Leicester, Berlin). The company also prides itself on community initiative efforts by way of its programming, T.E.A.M., The C Micheal Tidwell NEXT Scholarship, BANDChicago, and the NYC Youth Dance Festival. #boyswearpink is supported, in part, by The Puffin Foundation.

Annalee Traylor will present four works at Take Root. "the sheen" is a vibrantly witty dance-theatre work that dives head first into the zany world of five eccentric characters, highlighting the juxtaposition of their interactions versus their own individual desires. "romp" is a contemporary take on the classic hoedown. "copp(her)" is a stark contemporary ballet pas de deux with an industrial feel. Rounding out the program is Traylor's vivid "the blvd". Dancers for these performances: Marlaina Reigelsberger, Hank Hunter, Emily Diers, Ian Spring, Allie Kronick, Emma Lalor, Lloyd Boyd, Carlos Sánchez Falú, Omar Roman De Jesus, Amanda Summer, Abigail Kelvas, with music by Ethel, Amon Tobin, Peppino Gagliardi, Carlo Savino, Federico Polito, and Esquivel.

For more information visit www.GreenSpaceStudio.org





