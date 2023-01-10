Green Space Announces February 2023 Lineup

Green Space is pleased to announce a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs this December. Take Root will present an evening of work by Jon Lehrer Dance Company and Colectiva Flamenco Rosado on February 10th and 11th, and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists February 12th.

TAKE ROOT, now in its 14th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth by providing our venue, Green Space, along with full technical and marketing support to present their work to the NYC public.

FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 17 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features five dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space's Artistic Director, Valerie Green.

Take Root

February 10th and 11th

8pm

Advance sale tickets: $17 online HERE

Tickets purchased at door: $20 cash, $22 credit card

About the Work

Jon Lehrer Dance Company will present "Life, Laughter, and the Human Connection", a performance consisting of three JLDC works that embody the company's joyous and uplifting style, celebrating life and the human condition. Kicking off the program will be "Stand", a searing solo for 9-year company member Cristiana Cavallo, with music by Regina Spektor. This brand new work exemplifies the strength and stability needed to navigate life. Next, the comedic romp "SuperZereos", a zany and cartoonish look at a family of wannabe superheroes who fight more amongst themselves than anything. Featuring Mahalia Brookes & Kristen Hedberg as the sisters, Gabrielle DiNizo as the dad, Michael Miller as the mom, and Richard Sayama as the baby brother, with music by Bellstedt, Rigolleto, Dvorak, Bach, and Sibelius. Closing the program is "Murmur", a quartet that looks at the phenomenons of murmuration and quantum entanglement in relation to us as humans. Performed by Cristiana Cavallo, Gabrielle DiNizo, Patrick Piras, and Richard Sayama, this heartwarming, lyrically infused work features music by Budo, The Cinematic Orchestra, and Grey Reverend.

Flamenco Rosado is a collective exploring the intersection of queerness, identity, ethnicity, decolonization, and healing through the framework of traditional flamenco as a performance, community engagement event, and egalitarian practice. Utilizing the traditional structure of the cuadro (ensemble) we are developing - through conversation and action - a queer tablao (traditional style performance). Through this "queering" of the practice, our goal is to find new pathways in how we can relate to the art of flamenco from our individual practices, perspectives and voices.

About the Artists

Based in NYC since 2019, Jon Lehrer started his company in 2007 in Buffalo, NY and has already received critical acclaim nationally and internationally. Under his artistic direction, the company showcases Jon's unique choreography and embodies his definitive style. His extensive background in both the modern and jazz dance idioms fosters choreography that is organic, athletic, artistic, and often humorous, reflecting life experience and the human condition. With creativity, athleticism, and the ability to make new and innovative modern and jazz dance accessible to all audiences, the company has made quite a name for themselves in the dance world. Striking the elusive balance between art and entertainment, Jon Lehrer Dance Company showcases a fun, distinctive style fusing jazz and modern dance, creating a true spectacle onstage which can be enjoyed by dance experts and novices alike.

Colectiva Flamenco Rosado are collaborators assembled to create a balance that speaks to their individual strengths. There is an emphasis on egalitarianism, experimentation, play, and a celebration of queer joy. Together, we are embarking on something meaningful individually and collectively and speaking on something greater than ourselves. To keep up with developments in this project, you can visit the Flamenco Rosado Instagram and learn more about the Queer Flamenco Network.

Fertile Ground

February 12th

7pm

Tickets: $15 at door and online HERE

February Artists

Jurbala Dance Works

Augie Sherman

Hannah Lieberman

Amanda Stambrosky

Andrew Collins

Digital Movement Dance