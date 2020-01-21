Gillian Bell, Torian Brackett and More to Lead the Cast of SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at Theater 2020

THEATER 2020, Brooklyn Heights' NY award winning professional theater company has announced its Winter 2020 run of the Stephen Sondheim musical revue "Sondheim on Sondheim," in a limited run of 14 performances, Thursday, February 20st - Saturday, March 14th, 2020.

Theater 2020's outstanding achievements in bringing you critically acclaimed theatrical productions continues this season with the FIRST NYC REVIVAL of

the Sondheim/Lapine musical retrospective "Sondheim on Sondheim," a musical revue structured as a multimedia production, incorporating "original and archival commentary" from Sondheim himself, and featuring music and lyrics written by him for his many shows.

Creative team:

Director David Fuller (NYITA, GLADD, NYTHEATER.COM Award winner), Music Director/Pianist Solon Snider, Lighting Designer Giles Hogya, Costume Designer Susan Yanofsky, Choreographer Judith Jarosz (NYITA, GLADD, NYTHEATER.COM., OOBR Award winner) Production Stage Manager Julia Fisk, Assistant Stage Manager Caroline Duffin.

Cast:

Gillian Bell, Torian Brackett (NYIT nominated Into the Woods), Esteban Castillo, Amanda Higgins*, Ryan M. Hunt*(National Tours: Rock of Ages, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Mamma Mia!) Zack Krajnyak*(NYIT Award WINNER! Sweeney Todd), Bess Morrison*(NYIT nominated Into the Woods) & Katie Weinstein. (*Appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association)

Venue:

The Founders Hall Theater at St. Francis College. 180 Remsen St., between Clinton St. & Court Street in Brooklyn Heights. Subways: 2, 3, 4, 5 to Borough Hall, N, R to Court Street, A, F to Jay Street, C to High Street.

Dates and Times:

(Please note the varied dates & times).

Thur. 2/20@8pm, Fri. 2/21@8pm, Sat. 2/22@8pm, Sun. 2/23@4pm

Thur. 2/27@8pm, Fri. 2/28@8pm, Sun. 2/29@8pm, Sun. 3/1@4pm

Thur. 3/5@8pm, Fri. 3/6@8pm, Sat. 3/7@8pm, Sun. 3/8@4pm

Fri. 3/13@8pm Sat. 3/14 @8pm (Final perf).

Tickets and Reservations:

Tickets: $40.00 general, $30.00 senior & students

(Seating is limited, and reservations are highly recommended!)

Credit card purchases through Brown Paper Tickets at www.theater2020.com.

Cash only at the door tickets may be reserved at theater2020@gmail.com





